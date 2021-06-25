Insuraguest hires Venture Liquidity as market-maker

Insuraguest Technologies Inc. has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (VLP) to initiate market-making services to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the company.









INSURAGUEST SIGNS VENTURE LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS INC. AS MARKET MAKER

Insuraguest Technologies Inc. has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (VLP) to initiate market-making services to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the company. The market-making services will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the corporation has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for an initial period of three months and then $5,000 on a month to month basis thereafter. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the corporation or VLP. The corporation and VLP act at arm’s length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the corporation or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making services are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only. VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.

Property management system integration

Insuraguest now integrates with 82 different property management systems through its proprietary API (application programming interface), which enables an organization to transfer certain liability exposures to the Insuraguest carrier. By transferring certain liabilities to Insuraguest hospitality liability coverages, the covered hotel or vacation rental property can lower its claim ratio and risk profile, which may decrease the property’s general liability premiums.

Created specifically for Insuraguest, the hospitality liability policy is issued by Insuraguest Risk Purchasing Group LLC and is administered by Insuraguest Insurance Agency LLC.

About Insuraguest Technologies Inc.

Insuraguest Technologies is an insurance technology company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by developing, marketing and utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver digital insurance to multiple sectors. Insuraguest is transforming the way insurance is delivered with the revolutionary idea that insurance should be bought, not sold.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Source

Click here to connect with InsuraGuest Inc. (TSXV:ISGI) for an Investor Presentation.