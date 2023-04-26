Life Science NewsInvesting News

BELLUS Health Announces Meeting Updates

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (" BELLUS Health " or the " Company "), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to better the lives of patients suffering from persistent cough, starting with the development of camlipixant (BLU-5937) for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (" RCC "), has announced the meeting and record dates for the special meeting of shareholders to be held in connection with the acquisition of the Company by GSK plc for US$2.0 billion pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the " Acquisition Meeting "). The Company will hold the Acquisition Meeting to consider the acquisition on June 16, 2023. The Company's Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favour of the approval of the acquisition. The record date for the Acquisition Meeting will be May 15, 2023.

The Company announced today that it is postponing until June 30, 2023 its annual and special meeting of shareholders previously scheduled to be held on May 4, 2023 (the " Annual Meeting "). The new record date for the Annual Meeting will be May 25, 2023, and meeting materials will be sent to shareholders of record in due course. The Company believes that the postponement is in the best interests of the Company as it will allow management to focus its efforts on preparing for the Acquisition Meeting, the completion of the acquisition and completing its customary Q1 financial reporting.

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals and approval of shareholders at the Acquisition Meeting.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements relating to BELLUS Health

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable securities laws, including with respect to the holding of the Acquisition Meeting and the Annual Meeting. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is based on the current expectations of management and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those expressed or implied by such statement. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labelled with the terms "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "will," or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. Risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that a condition to closing of the acquisition may not be satisfied, the risk that any required shareholder, court or applicable regulatory approvals for the acquisition may not be obtained or be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the acquisition, and potential litigation in connection with the acquisition or other settlements or investigations that may affect the timing or occurrence of the acquisition or result in significant costs of defence, indemnification and liability.

BELLUS Health cautions investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release when making an investment decision in their securities. Investors are encouraged to read BELLUS Health's filings available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and BELLUS Health undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Ramzi Benamar
Chief Financial Officer
rbenamar@bellushealth.com

Media:
Julia Deutsch
Solebury Strategic Communications
jdeutsch@soleburystrat.com

Portage Biotech Announces Upcoming PORT-2 Poster Presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, announced the acceptance of a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL. The poster will include updated data from the Company's Phase 12 trial evaluating its lead invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) engager program, PORT-2 (IMM60), alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Poster Presentation Details:

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Giovanni Caforio, MD, Bristol Myers Squibb Chairman and CEO, to Retire as CEO, Effective November 1, 2023; Will Continue as Executive Chairman of the Board

Christopher Boerner, PhD, EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer, Appointed EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Effective Immediately; to Succeed Giovanni Caforio, MD, as CEO, Effective November 1, 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

If approved, CAMZYOS would be the first cardiac myosin inhibitor in Europe that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM

Recommendation based on positive Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM trials demonstrating benefit in patients receiving CAMZYOS versus placebo

Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens Cell Therapy Capabilities by Adding New U.S. Manufacturing Facility for Viral Vector Production

Libertyville, Illinois facility bolsters long-term viral vector supply with multi-product, in-house viral vector production capabilities

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced expansion of its global cell therapy manufacturing network to enable in-house viral vector production through a U.S.-based manufacturing facility and its operations in Libertyville, Illinois, following the company's execution of an agreement with Novartis. The facility and its operations have capabilities to produce viral vector for both of Bristol Myers Squibb's CAR T cell therapies. This development advances the company's long-term ambitions in cell therapy.

Sirona Biochem Announces Exceptional Clinical Trial Results for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sirona Biochem Announces Exceptional Clinical Trial Results for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona" ) is pleased to announce that the clinical trial results, for novel anti-aging compound TFC-1326, have exceeded even high expectations on key criteria.

The trial, which was completed by a leading contract research organization in Paris, France, was independently financed by Sirona to ensure that results can be shared with interested partners, without restrictions. Full results will be published in a scientific journal.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

×