The Portnoy Law Firm advises Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Aurinia stock. Aurinia investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Aurinia stock. Aurinia investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (2) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (3) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (4) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors.

Aptose Receives Fast Track Designation for HM43239 in Relapsed/Refractory AML Patients and FLT3 Mutation

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (RR) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with FLT3 mutation. Currently, an international Phase 12 clinical trial is ongoing for HM43239 in the RR AML patient population. HM43239 received orphan drug designation from the FDA for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in 2018.

"Fast Track status acknowledges HM43239's potential to fill an unmet need for AML patient populations and supports our efforts as we advance it towards a potential registration study," said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "HM43239, which potently inhibits all tested forms of FLT3 and the SYK and JAK driven pathways, already has delivered complete remissions in a broad diversity of relapsed or refractory AML patients in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, including patients with prior failure of other FLT3 inhibitor agents. Fast Track designation will help facilitate the drug's development."

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Adam Lenkowsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Commercialization, will answer questions about the company at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . Material related to the company's presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

Amgen Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Amgen Inc. ("Amgen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AMGN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Amgen investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AUPH

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 14, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

Ongoing Investigation Reminder: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Amgen Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

May 03, 2022 - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amgen Inc. ("Amgen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AMGN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. As part of Amgen's first quarter 2022 earnings release issued on April 27, 2022, the Company admitted that: "on April 18, 2022, Amgen received a notice of deficiency from the [Internal Revenue Service (‘IRS')] for the 2013-2015 period proposing adjustments primarily related to the allocation of profits between certain of the Company's entities in the United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico," which "seeks to increase Amgen's U.S. taxable income for the 2013-2015 period by an amount that would result in additional federal tax of approximately $5.1 billion, plus interest." The Company also disclosed that the IRS has proposed a penalty of approximately $2 billion related to the deficiency. Based on this news, shares of Amgen fell sharply on April 28, 2022.

