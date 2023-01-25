iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Aurinia Announces PTAB Has Terminated Inter Partes Review

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia) announces that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States' Patent and Trademark Office has terminated the Inter Partes Review (IPR) it had instituted with respect to Aurinia's U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036.

About LUPKYNIS
LUPKYNIS is the first FDA-approved oral therapy for LN. LN causes irreversible kidney damage and significantly increases the risk of kidney failure, cardiac events, and death. It is one of the most serious and common complications of the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). LUPKYNIS is in the United States (U.S.) and across the European Union (E.U).

About Lupus Nephritis
LN is a serious manifestation of SLE, a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and about one-third of these people are diagnosed with lupus nephritis at the time of their SLE diagnosis. About 50 percent of all people with SLE may develop lupus nephritis. If poorly controlled, LN can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney. Black and Asian individuals with SLE are four times more likely to develop LN and individuals of Hispanic ancestry are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease when compared with Caucasian individuals. Black and Hispanic individuals with SLE also tend to develop LN earlier and have poorer outcomes when compared to Caucasian individuals.

About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investor/Media:
Aurinia@westwicke.com

Allergan Aesthetics takes a 360°approach to non-surgical aesthetic treatments to improve patient outcomes with expert-led medical education symposium at IMCAS 2023

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today unveiled at the 24 th International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress its immersive experience 'Discover your 360 °' . This is a customer centric approach, which supports continued innovation and provides cutting-edge products and technologies to help practitioners and patients' aesthetics needs today and for the future.

As part of a 360 ° offering, Allergan Aesthetics aims to fulfil practitioners' business goals as well as continue to provide world class medical education. In its recently launched global trends report, Future of Aesthetics, which explores how the Aesthetics industry is being shaped by social and cultural shifts, Allergan Aesthetics anticipates how industry behaviours will evolve and thus meet the needs of practitioners and patients. Themes such as Gender Inclusive Beauty, the New Masculine and The End of Aging will be discussed at the Allergan Medical Institute® (AMI) hosted symposium, interactive booth, and during the company's participation in three industry panels.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Allowance of a New and Refined Method of Use Patent for LUPKYNIS® in the Treatment of Lupus Nephritis From the United States Patent and Trademark Office

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed a method of use patent application titled IMPROVED PROTOCOL FOR TREATMENT OF LUPUS NEPHRITIS. Aurinia's newly allowed U.S. Patent Application (No. 17/713,140) reflects the unique and proprietary dosing regimen of its currently marketed product, LUPKYNIS. Specifically, this patent further refines the method of using LUPKYNIS in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and corticosteroids using eGFR as a method of pharmacodynamically dosing the product in patients with lupus nephritis. The newly allowed application provides patent coverage that supplements Aurinia's existing U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036, which is listed in the Orange Book and claims an FDA-approved method of using LUPKYNIS. The claims in this additional patent add further specificity on dosing consistent with the FDA approved product label. This patent has the potential to provide an additional layer of patent protection for LUPKYNIS up to 2037. The Company intends to list this newly allowed patent in the Orange Book once issued.

Biotech Market Forecast: 3 Top Trends That Will Affect Biotech in 2023

Nearly every industry faced financial difficulties in 2022. Even biotech, which as part of the healthcare sector often has more resilience to catastrophic market conditions, experienced struggles.

As investors look ahead to 2023, what trends could set the standard for the new year in the world of biotech?

Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at what experts see coming for the biotech industry.

Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and full year 2023 financial guidance will be released on Thursday, February 2 after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

The Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program Established by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation to Expand with Amgen's Commitment of $8 Million

Amgen Joins Gilead Sciences as a Program Supporter

Applications Now Open for Physicians and Medical Students

Boosh Consolidates Production to Improve Gross Margins

Boosh Consolidates Production to Improve Gross Margins

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed a small production facility in Penticton that it gained through the acquisition of Pulse Kitchen last year.

Boosh is moving production of those lines to Plant Veda Inc., (CSE: MILK) a premier producer of plant based milk and yogurt located in Delta BC.

