StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the company's management team will provide a corporate update on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM EST 9:00 CST, in conjunction with poster presentations at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in New Orleans, LA. The webcast event will include a comprehensive review of current clinical data for Aptose's lead compound tuspetinib, formerly HM43239, a myeloid kinase inhibitor, as well as an update on luxeptinib, Aptose's oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor.

Tuspetinib, administered as a once-daily oral tablet, is a precision targeted kinase inhibitor designed to suppress a select handful of kinases known to drive the proliferation of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) but avoids other kinases that can compromise safety. The data review will highlight results from the recently completed Phase 1/2 dose escalation clinical trial of tuspetinib.

Aptose Clinical Update Details

Date & Time: Sunday, Dec 11, 2022, 10:00 AM EST; 9:00 AM CST

Participant Webcast Link: Link

Participant Dial-in:
Toll Free Investors Dial: 1-877-407-9039

Toll/International Investors Dial: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13734698

The slides will be available on Aptose's website here and the webcast of the presentation will be archived shortly after the conclusion of the event.

As announced prior, the Aptose poster presentations at ASH are listed below. Note that the poster presentations will include additional data not found in the previously published abstracts.

Poster Presentation Details

Publication Number 2758 : A Phase 1/2 Dose Escalation Study of the Myeloid Kinase Inhibitor HM43239 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster II
Session Date & Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 6:00 – 8:00 PM ET
Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number 2767: A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the FLT3/BTK Inhibitor Luxeptinib (CG-806) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster II
Session Date & Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 6:00 – 8:00 PM ET
Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number 2893: A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the BTK/FLT3 Inhibitor Luxeptinib in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Malignancies
Session Name: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II
Session Date & Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 6:00 – 8:00 PM ET
Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: tuspetinib (formerly HM43239), an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor in Phase 1 a/b stage development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Susan Pietropaolo
Investor Relations
201-923-2049
spietropaolo@aptose.com
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Dan Ferry, Managing Director
617-535-7746
Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aptose BiosciencesAPS:CAAPTOBiotech Investing
APS:CA,APTO

Kite and Daiichi Sankyo Announce Changes to YESCARTA® CAR T-Cell Therapy Licensing Agreement in Japan

Daiichi Sankyo to Transfer Yescarta Marketing Authorization in Japan to Gilead Sciences K.K. –

Kite Cell Therapy Business Unit at Gilead Sciences K.K. Will Manage the Sales and Promotion Activities in Japan After the Marketing Authorization Transfer –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Enters State of Texas with Purchase Order from 5-star Luxury Hotel Located in Austin, Texas

The Gummy Project Enters State of Texas with Purchase Order from 5-star Luxury Hotel Located in Austin, Texas

  • Purchase Order from 5-star luxury hotel in Austin, Texas marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing highly strategic multi-channel sales strategy
  • The Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks are expected to be for sale in each of the hotel's guest room private bars

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a 5-star luxury hotel located in Austin, Texas (the "Luxury Hotel").

"Entering an additional US state and having our gummies for sale at this Luxury Hotel is another significant achievement for the Company as we continue to expand in both Canada and the US," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Data for Trodelvy Demonstrate Clinical Efficacy Across Trop-2 Expression Levels in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

Late-Breaking TROPiCS-02 Analysis Shows that Trodelvy Demonstrates Consistent Efficacy Across Trop-2 Expression Levels –

Trop-2 is Highly Expressed in 90% of Breast Cancers

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Launches Strategic Collaboration with HotSpot Therapeutics to Further Expand Immunology Pipeline

  • Collaboration leverages HotSpot's Smart Allostery™ drug discovery platform for the development of the first and only small molecule IRF5 (interferon regulatory factor 5) inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases
  • HotSpot to receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million with potential for further milestones and royalties

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced an exclusive worldwide collaboration and option to license agreement for HotSpot's discovery-stage IRF5 program for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

"This collaboration with HotSpot has the potential to deliver an entirely new target class of modulators to patients with serious autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, and will help to further strengthen our robust immunology pipeline," said Jonathon Sedgwick , Ph.D., vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie.  "HotSpot's drug discovery platform has been able to identify molecules that bind to IRF5 in a predictable, reproducible manner potentially enabling effective drugging of what has been considered an undruggable target."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Officially Launches in U.S. Market with Ecommerce Site and Nationwide Shipping

The Gummy Project Officially Launches in U.S. Market with Ecommerce Site and Nationwide Shipping

  • U.S. customers can now purchase Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees at www.shopgummies.com.
  • Product is shipped nationwide across the U.S. within 5-7 days.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its U.S. ecommerce site at www.shopgummies.com.

"We are excited to officially launch our products into the U.S. market, which is a major milestone for the company," said Charlie Lamb, CEO at GUMY. "We are now ready to ship product to all 50 states, which represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the Company beyond the existing Canadian market."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie to Showcase Migraine Portfolio and Pipeline During the 16th European Headache Federation Congress

AbbVie to present late-breaking data from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes International (CaMEO-I) study on neck pain with headache in people with and without migraineResults from the PROGRESS Phase 3 trial on atogepant for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine in Europe will also be presented

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that data from its robust migraine portfolio will be presented at the 16 th European Headache Federation Congress 2022 (EHC 2022) taking place in Vienna, Austria , December 7-10 . A total of 15 abstracts will cover a wide range of studies across AbbVie's migraine portfolio, including data on onabotulinumtoxinA and atogepant.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 13.3Mt @ 1.2% Li2o Indicated + Inferred (JORC 2012), Colina Lithium Deposit

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Guidance

IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

Related News

Lithium Investing

Iola Hughes: EV Market Has Strong Upside Despite 2022 Headwinds

Lithium Investing

Acme Lithium Gears Up for Phase 2 Drilling Following Lithium Discovery

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Tech Investing

Annual and Special Meeting Results

×