AMGEN TO WEBCAST INVESTOR CALL AT ESMO 2023

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will host a webcasted call for the investment community at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023 following the presentation of new data from Amgen's innovative oncology portfolio including AMG 193 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics 2023 and data from tarlatamab, xaluritamig, and LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) that will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, members of Amgen's development team as well as clinical investigators will participate. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek, one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-webcast-investor-call-at-esmo-2023-301961252.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT NEW RESEARCH FROM ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO AND PIPELINE AT ESMO 2023

Results From Phase 2 DeLLphi-301 Trial Highlight Potential of Tarlatamab, First BiTE in Patients With Previously Treated SCLC

Pivotal Phase 3 CodeBreaK 300 Study Data Support LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) Plus Vectibix ® (panitumumab) Combination in KRAS G12C-Mutated mCRC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Projected to Reach $83 Billion by 2032

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Significant influences driving the CAR T-cell therapy market is a rising demand for model therapeutics for treatment of cancer, increase in prevalence of cancer and an escalating awareness of CAR T-cell therapy medicines. The CAR T-cell therapy market is currently going through a rapid expansion, owing to rapidly expanding clinical trial activities and recent commercialization of CAR-T cell therapy, which are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion and flourishing opportunities. The rise in awareness and upsurge in approvals of new CAR T-cell therapies and promising advanced drugs present in pipelines are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion for the global CAR T-cell therapy market in the near future. Some of the benefits of CAR T-cell therapies over conventional drugs, include the destruction of cancer cells using patients' immune system, early recovery, and shortened treatment time. In addition, CAR T-cell therapy survives for a long time in the body, as they have the ability to recognize and target cancer cells even if the cancer relapses. According to a report released by Precedence Research, the global cell therapy market was valued at US$ 12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit US$ 83.78 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.50% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Further, an additional report by Allied Market Research stated the global car t-cell therapy market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2031.   Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCPK:RGBP), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), GSK plc (NYSE:GSK), Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Study Results Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Study Results Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Results Demonstrate the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient in Cardiol's Novel CRD-38 Formulation Attenuates Harmful Fat Distribution and Key Markers of Cardiac Inflammation and Remodelling

Data Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2023

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC

Advances Amgen's Mission to Serve Patients With First-in-Class Rare Disease Medicines

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc for $116.50 per share in cash, representing a transaction equity value of approximately $27.8 billion .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Large-scale proteomics in population-based studies from UK and Iceland

In a paper released today, deCODE Genetics' scientists shared their findings from a plasma proteomics study performed using affinity-based methods. They analyzed the proteins in the context of diseases and diversity in the sequence of the genome and compared measurements made using two platforms of thousands of proteins in samples from large groups from the UK Biobank and Iceland .

Kari Stefansson, Grimur Hjorleifsson and Patrick Sulem, scientists at deCODE genetics and authors on the paper.

In an article revealed today in Nature , scientists from deCODE Genetics, a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Amgen, demonstrated how plasma proteomics can contribute to a better understanding of diseases. The study's focus on the plasma proteome led the team to find associations between various diseases and the levels of specific proteins. "Measuring a great number of proteins in a population-based cohort enables the discovery of circulating biomarkers and the early detection of disease," says Patrick Sulem , scientist at deCODE genetics and one of the senior authors on the paper.

Additionally, the scientists leveraged genetic factors influencing protein levels to illuminate the biological ties between sequence variant associations and pathogenesis of disease occurrence. "The biological relationship between an association of a sequence variant with disease can often be elusive. Incorporating proteo-genomics into the analysis can uncover the molecular mechanisms of disease development," says Kári Stefánsson , scientist at deCODE genetics.

The scientists analyzed data from about 50,000 individuals of European, African and Asian ancestry from the UK Biobank, using 2,941 immunoassays on the Olink Explore platform. The data were generated by the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP), a consortium of thirteen biopharmaceutical companies, including Amgen, studying circulating protein biomarkers. The authors compared these findings to a previous study where they analyzed data from around 40,000 Icelanders using 4,907 aptamer-based assays on the SomaScan platform. In total they identified over 80,000 associations between sequence variants and protein levels and over 500,000 associations of diseases and other traits with protein levels.

The scientists observed discrepancies  in the measurements of protein levels when a subset of samples was examined using both platforms. These differences between platforms affected the discovery of circulating disease biomarkers and the detection of genetic factors that influence both protein levels and disease manifestation at the same time. By examining large cohorts in Iceland and the UK, a substantial number of associations could be detected, making the comparison meaningful. The authors emphasized the value of validation of individual assays on a case-by-case basis.

"While these two proteomics platforms serve as useful instruments for simultaneous testing of thousands of proteins in large datasets, careful validation is necessary for individual proteins," says Kári Stefánsson, CEO of deCODE genetics and one of the senior authors on the paper.

Based in Reykjavik, Iceland , deCODE is a global leader in analyzing and understanding the human genome. Using its unique expertise and population resources, deCODE has discovered genetic risk factors for dozens of common diseases. The purpose of understanding the genetics of disease is to use that information to create new means of diagnosing, treating and preventing disease. deCODE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218834/deCODE_genetics.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535464/4291731/deCODE_genetics_Amgen_Logo.jpg

deCODE genetics logo with Amgen (PRNewsfoto/deCODE genetics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/large-scale-proteomics-in-population-based-studies-from-uk-and-iceland-301943214.html

SOURCE deCODE genetics

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/04/c8074.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Partners with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists for Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Breast Cancer

BriaCell Partners with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists for Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce a partnership with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), a group of leading community cancer centers in the United States, to evaluate the Bria-IMT™ combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in its pivotal Phase 3 registration study in advanced breast cancer patients in New York.

"Cancer is complex. It takes a village to care for a cancer patient. At NYCBS, our mission is to offer cancer patients access to state-of-the-art treatments close to their homes, families, and support networks at convenient locations across Long Island, New York City, and Upstate New York," stated Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. "We were impressed with the survival data of the Bria-IMT™ regimen to date and look forward to working with the BriaCell team to make these novel therapeutics available to our patients."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

