AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday May 9, 2023. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-2023-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-global-healthcare-conference-301814989.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVie to Present at the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 . Robert A. Michael vice chairman and president, Scott Reents executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar senior vice president, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, will present at 10:00 a.m. Central time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

"We delivered 14% volume growth driven by the breadth of our portfolio and strong demand for our products globally," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "We look forward to closing the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics and joining forces to reach more patients around the world with their innovative medicines."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Reports First-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.13 on a GAAP Basis, a Decrease of 94.8 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.46 , a Decrease of 22.2 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense
  • Delivers First-Quarter Net Revenues of $12.225 Billion , a Decrease of 9.7 Percent on a Reported Basis and 8.3 Percent on an Operational Basis
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $5.587 Billion , a Decrease of 9.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.8 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $3.541 Billion ; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.360 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $686 Million
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.416 Billion , a Decrease of 14.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 12.9 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $878 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $538 Million
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.695 Billion , an Increase of 13.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 15.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $719 Million ; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $561 Million
  • First -Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.300 Billion , a Decrease of 5.4 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 2.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $659 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $355 Million
  • Raises 2023 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $10.62 - $11.02 to $10.72 - $11.12 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred During the First Quarter 2023

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

"This year is off to an excellent start, with first-quarter revenues and EPS ahead of our expectations, driven by strong commercial execution across all areas of our diversified portfolio," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "These balanced results give us confidence to increase our full-year guidance and we see numerous opportunities for key assets to drive compelling long-term growth."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

