Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2024 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and one of "America's Best Large Employers" by Forbes, among other external recognitions . Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® , and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® , which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-announces-webcast-of-2024-second-quarter-financial-results-302212711.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
The Conversation (0)
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Global Limited (ASX: BP8) (“BP8” or the “Company” or the “Group”), a plant-based biotechnology company, today released its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD)

Radiopharm Theranostics ‘Extends Runway’ to Key Milestones with AU$70M Investments: Report

Description

The AU$7.5 million strategic investment from Lanthues Holdings signals a strong endorsement of Radiopharm Theranostics’ (ASX:RAD) technology, extending the company's runway to key milestones, according to a new report from Diamond Equity Research.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

BPH Global Raises $130,000 in Debt Funding

BPH Global Limited (Company) announces that the Company has entered into loan agreements to raise $130,000 to provide short term funding to the Company pending completion of its proposed capital raising of up to $1,000,000. The proposed capital raising was approved by shareholders at a general meeting held on 24 May 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Sydney, Australia – 31 July 2024 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world‐class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Targets Nasdaq Listing by End of 2024

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, today announced it expects to obtain a secondary listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market by the end of 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that it has received clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for F18-Pivalate (RAD 101).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

Related News

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

Gold Investing

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Gold Investing

Building A Growing West Australian Gold Producer

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

×