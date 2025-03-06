Cizzle Brands Achieves Double-Digit Growth For All CWENCH Hydration SKUs Across Top North American Accounts

Among North American key accounts for the Company, retailers and distributors have been placing re-orders for CWENCH Hydration™, on average, once per week throughout the first half of this fiscal year. This recurring pace of re-orders clearly demonstrates strong distribution and a high velocity of in-store sales.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to provide investors with an update on sales traction for its flagship product, CWENCH Hydration™ . Since the start of the Company's fiscal year (August 1, 2024), CWENCH Hydration™ has outperformed initial expectations as the brand continues to be commercialized across Canada and the United States.
To date, every retailer that is carrying CWENCH Hydration has placed at least one re-order within two months of carrying the product. Among four of the Company's key North American accounts, re-orders are being submitted, on average, once per week, with 111 cumulative wholesale orders from these four key accounts since August 1, 2024.
Cizzle Brands' President and Chief Revenue Officer Tucker Wright commented, "As we strategically introduce CWENCH Hydration™ to the market with key retail partners and cultivate a sustained sales pipeline through these channels, we can attribute this re-order rate to several factors. Foremost is the quality of the product, which we believe speaks for itself as customers come back to the store to buy more CWENCH after purchasing it for the first time. This is part of a broader trend, in which there is growing demand for premium healthy hydration options for athletes of all ages… and CWENCH's key differentiators – all-natural, low-sugar, non-plastic packaging – is helping it to excel in the category. Additionally, robust distribution logistics and prominent in-store marketing ( e.g. , endcap displays and point-of-sale materials) have helped to solidify an efficient operations cycle from the point of manufacture to the point of consumption. We will continue to scale the footprint of CWENCH Hydration™ using this playbook, and we are very pleased with the results achieved to date in this fiscal year."
In the Company's largest account in Canada (a national sporting goods retailer with over 100 locations), unit sales of the two Hydration Mix versions of CWENCH Hydration™ have grown by 72% 1 (10-Count) and 64% 2 (315-gram) sequentially from the first quarter of the present fiscal year (three-month period from August 1 2024 to October 31, 2024) to the second quarter of the present fiscal year (three-month period from November 1 2024 to January 31, 2025).
Similarly, unit sales of all four Ready-to-Drink ("RTD") flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ at Cizzle Brands' largest U.S. account (an upscale chain of fitness centres with over 100 locations throughout the United States) grew by 39% 3 from September of 2024 through January of 2025.
Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, "Having launched CWENCH Hydration™ in May of 2024, the product has proven itself remarkably well in the Canadian and U.S. marketplaces, which has been sustaining our brand growth and product re-order rate while maintaining strong margins. As a healthy hydration option for athletes of all ages, the visibility of the CWENCH Hydration™ brand at the grassroots level has been instrumental to our growth. With orders coming in from athletes and trainers across professional sports teams and Division 1 colleges along with our support of 500 youth hockey teams representing over 12,000 youth hockey players across North America, these factors have helped to establish a substantial presence for CWENCH in the world of sports. Adults, teens, and children are asking for CWENCH by name and are making it part of their hydration playbook. We are only getting started with building market share for CWENCH Hydration™, and I believe that these early-stage reorder rates provide us with a growing confidence in terms of what is on the horizon for CWENCH and Cizzle Brands."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
1 72% sequential growth of CWENCH Hydration™ 10-count units sold from Cizzle Brands' Fiscal Q1 2025 to Fiscal Q2 2025 reflects unit sales increasing from 11,943 units to 20,543 units each quarter with this account
2 64% sequential growth of CWENCH Hydration™ 315-gram units sold from Cizzle Brands' Fiscal Q1 2025 to Fiscal Q2 2025 reflects unit sales increasing from 2,730 units to 4,478 units each quarter with this account
3 39% sequential growth of CWENCH Hydration™ RTD beverage units sold during the calendar month of September 2024 compared to the calendar month of January 2025 with this account reflects unit sales increasing from 11,695 units per month to 16,280 units per month
