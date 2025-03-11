Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is working with Laurentia Exploration to fine tune the next drill program with both infill drilling and step-out holes on the Graal property, the Company's strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.

Prior to drilling, the Company proposes to complete a property-wide airborne mag-EM survey with particular design consideration given to the superconductive nature of the Graal base metal mineralization and with a tighter line spacing over the highly prospective area between the Discovery Zone and the MHY Zone.  The data from this survey will provide critical information to guide this and future exploration programs.

Frank Basa, P.Eng. Ontario, President and CEO of Coniagas, stated, "The Graal Property has already delivered exceptional near-surface Copper and Nickel values.  With this next phase of drilling, we are confident that additional holes will add lateral and vertical extent enabling known zones to be connected, all while building upon the results within known mineralized zones."

The initial drill plan, a total of 9,500m in 58 holes, is laid out to focus primarily on near-surface mineralization and to extend the best intercepts in the Discovery, MHY and Gravi Zones.  Some holes will target untested surface EM anomalies from surveys conducted in the previous program.  A total of 1,775 m has been allocated to a more regional approach to confirm historic intercepts peripheral to the main Zones.

Given that the known mineralization is near surface, a program of prospecting with a beep mat has been proposed to test regional extent of mineralization using known Max/Min EM anomaly trends and the airborne geophysics data received to gain a better understanding of the local geology prior to drilling program in those areas.

For Historical and recent exploration results, please see previous news release or the project section on the company website .

Strategic Location:

The Graal property boasts an excellent location north of Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, offering several logistical advantages:

  • Year-Round Accessibility: The site is road-accessible and drill-ready throughout the year.

  • Proximity to Infrastructure: The nearby Chute-de-Passe power station provides reliable and cost-effective energy.

  • Local Industrial Hub: The town of Lac-St. Jean, an industrial hub, offers a skilled workforce and port access to the St. Lawrence River.

Frank Basa, P.Eng. Ontario, President and CEO of Coniagas, stated, " Graal's near-surface mineralization delivers clear economic advantages. Our drill program targets zone expansion while connecting discrete bodies into one unified resource, and the shallow-depth deposit compresses development timelines by years. This benefit is amplified by our existing infrastructure and local skilled workforce ."

Qualified Person

The technical information reported in this news release was reviewed and approved by Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly regarding historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.

At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts.  The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410   E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Coniagas trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Coniagas Battery Metals
Coniagas Battery Metals (TSXV:COS)

Coniagas Battery Metals


