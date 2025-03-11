McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce results of February 2025 exploration at the Company's Copper Island Project. Recent rock sampling of 8 outcrops at the Pomeroy 1-3, Beaver and Copper Bell zones produced results up to 5.69% copper, 1 ounce silver, and 0.22% vanadium with average assay values of 4.6% copper, 0.5 ounces per ton silver, and 0.9% vanadium. In addition, metallurgy studies of the samples showed copper to be in oxide form up to 74.4% and averaged 40.3%, 42.1%, and 58.4% copper oxide utilizing 3 different leach tests. Copper in the oxide form generally has low processing cost with high recovery.
March 11, 2025
Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement where it will issue 8,823,529 charity flow-through shares (the "Charity FT Shares") at a price of $0.28 per Charity FT Share and 2,941,176 common share units (the "Share Units") at a price of $0.17 per Share Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $3 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be conducted on a non-brokered private placement basis. McEwen Mining Inc. (TSX: MUX) (NYSE: MUX) has agreed to participate in the Offering as a strategic investor. Upon closing of the Offering, McEwen Mining will own 5.9% of Canadian Gold's outstanding shares and 7.1% on a partially diluted basis. Post-financing, Rob McEwen, McEwen Mining's Chairman and Chief Owner, will own 32% of Canadian Gold's outstanding shares.
"We are honored to welcome McEwen Mining Inc. as a strategic shareholder. Their investment represents a significant validation and endorsement of the results of our ongoing exploration efforts at Tartan. We have a shared vision to aggressively advance toward the goal of restarting the Tartan Mine. We look forward to putting this investment to work immediately to expand and quantify the resource on the Main Zone and South Zone, plus do follow up drilling at our recently discovered third parallel zone to the south of the South Zone." - Michael Swistun, CFA, President & CEO
Each Share Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share of the Company (the "Common Shares") and one whole common share purchase warrant (the "Share Warrant") that will entitle McEwen Mining to acquire one Common Share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.22 per Common Share for 12 months from the closing of the Offering.
The Charity FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
The Company will use the gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Charity FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on or before December 31, 2026. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2025. The Company will indemnify subscribers for any taxes payable as a result of a failure to renounce Qualifying Expenditures, or in the event of a reduction by the tax authorities in the amount of expenses renounced by the Company.
The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds from the Offering to:
- Target the deeper extensions of the Main Zone, which remains open. Limited drilling in this area has returned 12.0 gpt gold over 8.0 metres and 12.7 gpt gold over 3.4 metres.
- Drill the Main Zone's Western Flank where recent step-out drilling has intercepted 11.6 gpt gold over 5.6 metres and 7.1 gpt gold over 6.0 metres.
- Drill the Main Zone's Eastern Flank, which returned 9.7 gpt gold over 4.2 metres.
- Drill the South Zone's potentially important depth extension where the first drill hole recently returned 6.1 gpt gold over 6.0 metres and newly discovered South Zone Hanging Wall Zone that has returned 29.1 gpt gold over 5.9 metres and 8.4 gpt gold over 2.0 metres.
- Help advance development studies at the Tartan Mine.
The Charity FT Shares and Share Units issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 31, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V.
The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Michael Swistun, CFA
President & CEO
Canadian Gold Corp.
(204) 232-1373
info@canadiangoldcorp.com
About Canadian Gold Corp.
Canadian Gold Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). The Company is 34% owned by Robert McEwen, who was the founder and CEO of Goldcorp and is Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
CGC:CA
16h
Additional Targets Identified from Gravity Geophysics at Wagyu Project, Pilbara WA
New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of additional geophysical surveys at its highly prospective Wagyu Gold Project in the Pilbara, WA. The Passive Seismic (Tromino) and Ground Gravity surveys were conducted across the dry Yule River bed, facilitating a deeper understanding of the geological structures and linking data from both sides of the project area.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Completion of Passive Seismic and Ground Gravity surveys across the dry Yule River bed at the Wagyu Gold Project in Pilbara, WA
- Several new gravity anomalies have now been identified, which may indicate the presence of more gold-mineralised intrusions, similar to those intersected in 2024 aircore drilling
- Enhanced geological connectivity established by linking data from the east and west sides of the tenement
- Both geophysics surveys were completed with “zero impact” on this culturally sensitive area
- This is the third ground gravity survey and the second passive seismic survey to take place at the Wagyu Project, with previous surveys outside the river completed in April and May 2024
- Additional targets 8 and 10 confirmed on east side of the project from gravity survey
- 3000m of Reverse Circulation Drilling to commence imminently
- The Wagyu Project is located in the Central Pilbara’s fast-emerging gold region, adjoining De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG) tenure containing its ~11.2Moz1 Hemi Gold deposit
The Wagyu Gold Project, located within a fast-emerging gold mineralised corridor, represents a highly prospective Gold opportunity ~9km within the same mineralised trend as De Grey Mining’s (ASX:DEG) Hemi Gold Deposit containing ~11.2 Moz1 (refer to Figure 1) in the Central Pilbara.
Figure 1: Location Map showing NAE’s Wagyu Gold Project (E47/2974) in the Gold Mineralisation Corridor shared with De Grey’s significant gold Mineral Resources, including Hemi, Mt Berghaus and Calvert.
The Hemi Gold Mineral Resource was last updated by De Grey Mining on 14 November 20241. The estimate is for 264Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 11.2Moz, which can be broken down into 13Mt @ 1.4g/t for 0.6Moz, 149Mt @ 1.3g/t Au Indicated for 6.3 Moz, and 103Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 4.3 Moz Inferred.
NAE confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in De Grey’s reported Mineral Resources referenced in this market announcement. To NAE’s full knowledge, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
NAE Executive Director Joshua Wellisch commented:
"The completion of these Geophysical Surveys and identification of new targets marks a pivotal step in our exploration efforts and stakeholder relations at Wagyu. With the support of the Kariyarra People, we have gathered data that links structures and anomalies across the tenement, providing a foundation of our geological understanding. We look forward to using these insights to unlock further potential at Wagyu in the lead up to the imminent 3000m RC Drill Programme.”
Geophysical Surveys and Geological Continuity
The Passive Seismic (Tromino) and Ground Gravity surveys at Wagyu have provided valuable data across the Yule River bed, enhancing the geological connectivity between the east and west portions of the tenement. The Passive Seismic survey, conducted at 200-meter intervals across nine lines, offers insights into bedrock continuity, while the Ground Gravity survey (Figure 4), with spacings of 200m x 200m and infill at 50m x 50m over specific targets, reveals density contrasts associated with mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from New Age Exploration Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
23h
Lobo Tiggre: Gold's Bullish New Paradigm, Copper Timing to Watch
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares his latest thoughts on gold, noting that bullish factors are stacking up in its favor. Among them are recent moves from the Trump administration and a potential rise in global allocations to gold.
Tiggre also discusses copper and gives his thoughts on silver and uranium.
Watch the interview above for more from Tiggre on those topics and more.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
23h
Tavi Costa: Gold's Next Leg Higher, Silver's Major Breakout Setup
Tavi Costa, macro strategist at Crescat Capital, told the Investing News Network about several sectors he's bullish on, including gold, silver and emerging markets.
He also laid out the bear case for the US dollar, saying the concept is a key part of his strategy.
Watch the interview above for more of Costa's thoughts on those topics.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
10 March
Garrett Goggin: Is Warren Buffett Coming for Newmont?
Referred to as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett is perhaps the most famous investor on the planet. He’s been written about in textbooks, featured in movies and discussed across the internet.
His fame is derived from his uncanny ability to choose investment winners, contributing to his billions in personal wealth and the success of his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B).
While Buffett and his company are often known for stock-buying activities, the past year has brought moves in the other direction, with Berkshire liquidating more than US$125 billion in 2024's first three quarters.
Why is Berkshire moving to cash?
Although Buffett's Berkshire has not publicly stated its reasons for selling, there is speculation that the company is taking a wait-and-see approach to the new Trump administration’s plans.
Forbes senior contributor Jack Kelly said in November 2024 that Berkshire had spent eight consecutive quarters increasing its cash holdings to a record US$352 billion. At that time, he likened the company’s positioning to its activity early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when uncertainty flooded global markets.
The economic situation is once again uncertain, and companies like Berkshire may be exposed.
Berkshire has recently reduced its positions in Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and digital banking company Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) by 73.5 percent, 14.7 percent and 53.5 percent, respectively.
But it isn’t all just sales; the company also invested in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), increasing its stake by 86.4 percent and making a US$1.24 billion investment in beverage conglomerate Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).
And while Berkshire has amassed record cash holdings, it may not maintain them. In his letter to shareholders, included in the company’s February 22 annual report, Buffett noted that he prefers not to hold cash.
“Berkshire shareholders can rest assured that we will forever deploy a substantial majority of their money in equities — mostly American equities although many of these will have international operations of significance," he wrote.
"Berkshire will never prefer ownership of cash-equivalent assets over the ownership of good businesses, whether controlled or only partially owned."
What is the Buffett Indicator?
As market volatility begins to ease, Berkshire may begin to move some of its cash back into equities, and Buffett has always looked to stocks that have high growth potential.
This approach led him to astonishing gains from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) — Buffett's US$25 billion investment turned into a US$125 billion investment in less than a decade. He also saw impressive gains through Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), where a US$1.3 billion investment grew to US$24.5 billion over a 36 year period.
When it comes to assessing buys or sells, Buffett’s preferred measure is the market cap to GDP ratio. Since he first spoke about this measure in 2001, it has become known as the Buffett Indicator.
The Buffett Indicator is commonly assessed by comparing the Wilshire 5000 (INDEXNYSEGIS:FTW5000), a market cap-weighted index of the market value of all actively traded US stocks, to US GDP.
Currently, the Buffett Indicator is 194.1 percent, meaning the overall market is significantly overvalued. It's been that way for some time, which could explain the significant sales at Berkshire over the past year.
Does that mean there aren’t opportunities?
No. There are always opportunities.
In his presentation at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Golden Portfolio founder Garrett Goggin discussed how gold equities may present significant opportunities.
Speaking about the Buffett Indicator, Goggin suggested that Buffett is staying away from the market.
“Buffett can’t find value anywhere because all the growth stocks are overpriced. He wants free cashflow at a discount. The last times it was this overvalued were in 1970, 2000 and briefly in 2020,” he said.
Goggin went on to discuss the price of gold during that time. As the Buffett Indicator retreated from its highs in the 1970s, gold went to US$800 per ounce. In 2000, the yellow metal went from US$250 to over US$2,000 over the next 10 years; now, in 2025, the gold price is trading at historic levels, around US$2,900.
While it would make sense for gold equities to be benefiting from the high gold price, Goggin suggested that’s not the case — instead, gold stocks are in a stealth crash and present extreme opportunity.
“This is a secular shift from growth to value, and the mining stocks represent value,” he said.
Because of this shift, Goggin said he wouldn’t be surprised if Buffett sees what’s going on in the sector and buys shares of a major gold miner like Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM). With Buffett's reputation as a market mover, Berkshire investing in a gold company like Newmont could be the catalyst investors have been waiting for.
What should investors do?
The same as always — it's important to carry out due diligence and weigh your risk.
While gold producers may present excellent opportunities, Goggin suggested a different route.
He explained that over the past 30 years, gold companies have underperformed compared to the gold price, but noted that royalty companies have tended to outperform.
“Stocks and companies have management expenses. Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) has 17,000 employees, but you can run a royalty company with four or five employees. Royalties are able to drive free cashflow per share higher, which is the only thing that pushes the share price higher,” Goggin said.
He went on to say that royalties are more stable and fit into a longer-term growth strategy, explaining that they are also more conservative and reduce investor risk.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
10 March
Assays were completed at ALS Global Laboratory, North Vancouver, BC as follows:
*Cu-OG62: Standard assay, aqua regia solvent for copper oxides and sulphides, Four acid digestion and ICP finish 0.4g sample
**Cu-AA05: Leach test for total oxide copper, 5% H2SO4 Leach (AAS) prepared sample (0.5g) is leached with 5% sulphuric acid.
***Cu-AA07n: Leach test for total oxide copper, H2SO4/Na2SO3 Leach (AAS) When exposed to dilute H2SO4/Na2SO3 solutions Cu oxide dissolved. The sample (1 g) is leached in 50 mL of dilute H2SO4/Na2SO3 for 1 hour.
****Cu-AA08q: Leach test for total oxide copper, H2SO4 / Fe2SO4 (AAS) The sample (~ 1.0 g) is shaken in H2SO4 / Fe2SO4 for half an hour.
The Copper Island property is a Red-Bed Copper deposit located proximate to Campbell River, British Columbia and the Company's nearby Murex Copper Project. The Property is underlain by Karmutsen volcanics, which consist of highly fractured and sheared Karmutsen Formation amygdaloidal andesitic flow rocks filled with calcite, quartz, chlorite, actinolite or prehnite. Minerals of interest are chalcocite (CuS), a secondary mineral of copper, with subordinate and local occurrences of bornite (Cu5 FeS4) cuprite (Cu2O), malachite (Cu CO3 (OH )), and native copper (Cu), in highly oxidized material. Chalcocite occurs in the higher-grade showings as partial to complete replacement of amygdules in the upper portion of individual flow structures (similar to Keweenan, Point Michigan, copper-bearing basaltic flows). Historic sampling identified acid leachable vanadium which contains highest vanadium values in a black siliceous sediment, overlying a copper mineralized flow.
The Pomeroy 3, 4 Zone mineralization occurs over a strike length of approximately 750 feet, largest of the numerous Cu-Ag zones identified. Mineralization follows a northwest to north trending formation of amygdaloidal basaltic flows, with important E-W to ENE-SSW trending cross fault/fracture zones. Several parallel zones have been identified (e.g. Copper Valley, Butte, Copper Bell, Colleen, Vanadium & Ingersoll). The Pomeroy zones have large areas of copper mineralization in a calcite filled amygdules and veinlet stockwork that is evident throughout the property. The other mineralized zones consist of increased quartz, calcite veining, and copper sulphides in up to 30 feet wide altered and fractured zones traced intermittently for up to 600 feet on surface.
Historic Exploration and Development Work
Considerable previous work has been performed on the Pomeroy Group copper-silver bearing mineralization. Modern exploration began in 1952-53, when Dodge Copper carried out a detailed exploration program of trenching and diamond drilling. Dodge Copper drilled 145 holes totaling 8800 feet on various deposits. Extensive drilling and trenching of the mineralized zones were completed by Prince Stewart Mines Ltd. in 1972-74 resulting in a resource and reserve estimate totaling 50,886,710 lbs. of copper. In 2011, the claims were acquired by Copper Island Mines Ltd, and a program of geochemical sampling was carried out on the Pomeroy, Beaver and Colleen Zones. A significant portion of geochemical sampling returned >2% Cu from numerous new & historic copper-silver bearing mineral occurrences (Betmanis, 2012).
2023 Exploration Results:
Pomeroy 1
23CIR-3 7.46% Cu
23CIR-4 8.48% Cu
23CIR-5 4.51% Cu
23CIR-6 3.28% Cu
Copper Bell
23CIR-7 14.7% Cu
23CIR-8 3.42% Cu
Property Mineral Occurrences
Historic estimates were completed prior to NI 43-101, while completed by qualified geologists and/or engineers of their day they are historic in nature.
The following list describes historic resources of nine British Columbia Ministry of Mines, Energy, and Carbon Reduction MINFILE occurrences located within Copper Island mineral claims:
POMEROY 1:
16,500 tons @ 3.67% Cu
1,211,100 lbs. Cu
POMEROY 2:
PROVEN: 5,000 tons @ 2.70% Cu
INDICATED: 17,000 tons @ 2.70% Cu
270,000 + 918,000 = 1,188,000 lbs. Cu
POMEROY 3+4
PROVEN: 972,400 tons @ 1.22% Cu
INDICATED: 472,000 tons @ 1.62%Cu
23,726,560 + 15,292,800 = 39,019,360 lbs. Cu
POMEROY 5:
58,500 tons @ 1.00% Cu
1,170,000 lbs. Cu
BEAVER 1:
19,375 tons @ 1.74% Cu
674,250 lbs. Cu
HALL:
PROVEN: 5,000 tons @ 3.45% Cu
INDICATED: 50,000 tons @ 2.40% Cu
674,250 + 2,400,000 = 3,074,500 lbs. Cu
COPPER BELL 1 + 2:
112,000 tons @ 2.55% Cu
5,737,500 lbs. Cu
*Reserve Estimates - Sheppard, 1974. Prince Stewart Mines Ltd.
Qualified Person
Andris Kikauka (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
North Bay ResourceS INC.
Jared Lazerson
CEO
X: @NorthBayRes
YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube
LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca84804c-32db-477b-a054-5b80d918cdeb
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
10 March
