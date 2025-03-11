Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC)

McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan


Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement where it will issue 8,823,529 charity flow-through shares (the "Charity FT Shares") at a price of $0.28 per Charity FT Share and 2,941,176 common share units (the "Share Units") at a price of $0.17 per Share Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $3 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be conducted on a non-brokered private placement basis. McEwen Mining Inc. (TSX: MUX) (NYSE: MUX) has agreed to participate in the Offering as a strategic investor. Upon closing of the Offering, McEwen Mining will own 5.9% of Canadian Gold's outstanding shares and 7.1% on a partially diluted basis. Post-financing, Rob McEwen, McEwen Mining's Chairman and Chief Owner, will own 32% of Canadian Gold's outstanding shares.

"We are honored to welcome McEwen Mining Inc. as a strategic shareholder. Their investment represents a significant validation and endorsement of the results of our ongoing exploration efforts at Tartan. We have a shared vision to aggressively advance toward the goal of restarting the Tartan Mine. We look forward to putting this investment to work immediately to expand and quantify the resource on the Main Zone and South Zone, plus do follow up drilling at our recently discovered third parallel zone to the south of the South Zone." - Michael Swistun, CFA, President & CEO

Each Share Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share of the Company (the "Common Shares") and one whole common share purchase warrant (the "Share Warrant") that will entitle McEwen Mining to acquire one Common Share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.22 per Common Share for 12 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Charity FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company will use the gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Charity FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on or before December 31, 2026. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2025. The Company will indemnify subscribers for any taxes payable as a result of a failure to renounce Qualifying Expenditures, or in the event of a reduction by the tax authorities in the amount of expenses renounced by the Company.

The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds from the Offering to:

  1. Target the deeper extensions of the Main Zone, which remains open. Limited drilling in this area has returned 12.0 gpt gold over 8.0 metres and 12.7 gpt gold over 3.4 metres.
  1. Drill the Main Zone's Western Flank where recent step-out drilling has intercepted 11.6 gpt gold over 5.6 metres and 7.1 gpt gold over 6.0 metres.
  1. Drill the Main Zone's Eastern Flank, which returned 9.7 gpt gold over 4.2 metres.
  1. Drill the South Zone's potentially important depth extension where the first drill hole recently returned 6.1 gpt gold over 6.0 metres and newly discovered South Zone Hanging Wall Zone that has returned 29.1 gpt gold over 5.9 metres and 8.4 gpt gold over 2.0 metres.
  1. Help advance development studies at the Tartan Mine.

The Charity FT Shares and Share Units issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 31, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Michael Swistun, CFA
President & CEO
Canadian Gold Corp.
(204) 232-1373
info@canadiangoldcorp.com

About Canadian Gold Corp.

Canadian Gold Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). The Company is 34% owned by Robert McEwen, who was the founder and CEO of Goldcorp and is Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Source

tsxv:cgctsxv stocksGold Investing
CGC:CA
The Conversation (0)
New Age Exploration Limited

Additional Targets Identified from Gravity Geophysics at Wagyu Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of additional geophysical surveys at its highly prospective Wagyu Gold Project in the Pilbara, WA. The Passive Seismic (Tromino) and Ground Gravity surveys were conducted across the dry Yule River bed, facilitating a deeper understanding of the geological structures and linking data from both sides of the project area.

Keep reading...Show less
Lobo Tiggre, gold and silver bars.

Lobo Tiggre: Gold's Bullish New Paradigm, Copper Timing to Watch

Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares his latest thoughts on gold, noting that bullish factors are stacking up in its favor. Among them are recent moves from the Trump administration and a potential rise in global allocations to gold.

Tiggre also discusses copper and gives his thoughts on silver and uranium.

Watch the interview above for more from Tiggre on those topics and more.

Keep reading...Show less
Tavi Costa, world map and charts.

Tavi Costa: Gold's Next Leg Higher, Silver's Major Breakout Setup

Tavi Costa, macro strategist at Crescat Capital, told the Investing News Network about several sectors he's bullish on, including gold, silver and emerging markets.

He also laid out the bear case for the US dollar, saying the concept is a key part of his strategy.

Watch the interview above for more of Costa's thoughts on those topics.

Keep reading...Show less
Garrett Goggin, gold bars.

Garrett Goggin: Is Warren Buffett Coming for Newmont?

Referred to as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett is perhaps the most famous investor on the planet. He’s been written about in textbooks, featured in movies and discussed across the internet.

His fame is derived from his uncanny ability to choose investment winners, contributing to his billions in personal wealth and the success of his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B).

While Buffett and his company are often known for stock-buying activities, the past year has brought moves in the other direction, with Berkshire liquidating more than US$125 billion in 2024's first three quarters.

Keep reading...Show less
North Bay Resources Announces Assays up to 5.69% Copper, 1 Opt. Silver, and 0.22% Vanadium at Copper Island Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources Announces Assays up to 5.69% Copper, 1 Opt. Silver, and 0.22% Vanadium at Copper Island Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce results of February 2025 exploration at the Company's Copper Island Project. Recent rock sampling of 8 outcrops at the Pomeroy 1-3, Beaver and Copper Bell zones produced results up to 5.69% copper, 1 ounce silver, and 0.22% vanadium with average assay values of 4.6% copper, 0.5 ounces per ton silver, and 0.9% vanadium. In addition, metallurgy studies of the samples showed copper to be in oxide form up to 74.4% and averaged 40.3%, 42.1%, and 58.4% copper oxide utilizing 3 different leach tests. Copper in the oxide form generally has low processing cost with high recovery.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Bay Resources Announces Assays up to 5.69% Copper, 1 Opt. Silver, and 0.22% Vanadium at Copper Island Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources Announces Assays up to 5.69% Copper, 1 Opt. Silver, and 0.22% Vanadium at Copper Island Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce results of February 2025 exploration at the Company's Copper Island Project. Recent rock sampling of 8 outcrops at the Pomeroy 1-3, Beaver and Copper Bell zones produced results up to 5.69% copper, 1 ounce silver, and 0.22% vanadium with average assay values of 4.6% copper, 0.5 ounces per ton silver, and 0.9% vanadium. In addition, metallurgy studies of the samples showed copper to be in oxide form up to 74.4% and averaged 40.3%, 42.1%, and 58.4% copper oxide utilizing 3 different leach tests. Copper in the oxide form generally has low processing cost with high recovery.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Battery Metals Investing

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

Battery Metals Investing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Precious Metals Investing

Target's Statement

Copper Investing

Gold vs. Copper: Which Metal Will Shine Brighter in 2025?

×