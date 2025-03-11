VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty between Canada and the US, the Company is amending its private placement financing to include up to 3,846,153 $0.13 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units) and up to 2,727,727 $0.11 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 ( the "Financing").
Each NFT Unit consists of 1 non-flow-through common share and 1 common share purchase warrant (the "Unit Warrants"), each Unit Warrant being exercisable at $0.15 for 3 years from the date of issue. Each FT Unit consists of 1 flow-through common share of the Company and one half (1/2) of a non-flow-through common share purchase warrant-flow-through (the "FT Warrants"), with each full FT Warrant being exercisable to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company at $0.15 for three years from the date of issue.
The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on or before December 31, 2025, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2025.
The Company has now filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking conditional approval of the Financing and for approval to close a first tranche for gross proceeds of $160,000, and to issue 1,454,545 Units to arms-length subscribers.
T he Company may pay finders' fees in cash and warrants bearing the same terms as the Unit Warrants. All shares issued pursuant to the Financing and any shares issued through the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold from the closing date. The Financing is subject to TSXV Exchange approval.
Net proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration and metallurgical testing on the Company's wholly-owned mineral properties, electrolyte plant and general corporate purposes.
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which includes vanadium feedstock for its inaugural electrolyte production facility situated in Val-des-Sources, Quebec. This electrolyte plant will serve a dual purpose: evaluating the quality of outputs from the Lac Doré pilot plant and facilitating the recycling of electrolyte. Furthermore, the company intends to expand its production of electrolytes for the international market, specifically for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRBs).
