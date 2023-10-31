The Conversation (0)
CAE
TSX:CAE
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets.
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations. Roughly one-third of sales are from the United States, with the remainder split among several other nations.
