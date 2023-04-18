KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. Bearer Shares

FWB:KGHA.F

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in copper ore mining and copper production primarily in South-Western Poland. The company also produces precious metals such as silver, which is typically used for coins, jewellery, photography products and industrial purposes. The bulk of group revenue is generated through copper sales, and the remainder is primarily through sales of silver, while a minor portion is generated through the production of gold, salt and casting of light metals. The materials are sold domestically, and exported to Germany, China, the U.S., the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic, among many other European nations.