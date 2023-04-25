Maxar Technologies Inc is an integrated space and geospatial intelligence company with a full range of space technology solutions for commercial and government customers including satellites, Earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics. Its operating segments include Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. Earth Intelligence segment is a provider of advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions, Space Infrastructure segment is engaged in space-based infrastructure, robotics, subsystems, and information solutions to satellite operators and government agencies.