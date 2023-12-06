Orchard Therapeutics PLC is a United Kingdom-based commercial-stage, a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. It operates in three geographic regions: the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. Orchard Rx is focusing on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, used for the treatment of ADA-SCID five lentiviral product candidates.