Veritone Inc is a cloud-based cognitive software company. Its proprietary artificial intelligence platform unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform unstructured audio and video data and analyze it in conjunction with structured data in a seamless, automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The open platform integrates an ecosystem of a variety of cognitive engines. Its aiWARE platform offers capabilities that mimic human cognitive functions such as perception, prediction, and problem-solving, enabling users to quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company primarily generates revenue from the United States.