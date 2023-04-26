Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Riot Platforms
Riot Platforms Inc is focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. Distributed blockchain technology is a decentralized and encrypted ledger that is designed to offer a secure, efficient, verifiable, and permanent way of storing records and other information without the need for intermediaries. It serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, or unit of account. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.
