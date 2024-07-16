BeyondSpring Inc is engaged in clinical stage biopharmaceutical activities focused on the development of cancer therapies. It is also focused on including immuno-oncology agents. The Company has created Plinabulin which is marine derived small-molecule with a number of distinct biological activities that may provide multiple therapeutic opportunities. Plinabulin has increased the survival of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell important in the prevention of bacterial infections. The Company has a scalable business model integrating clinical resources in the United States and China.