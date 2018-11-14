NetCents Enters into Settlement Agreement
NetCents Technology (CSE:NC) has announced it has settled an outstanding claim owed to Equities Media.
As quoted in the press release:
e claim related to a dispute over the issuance of 135,552 common shares and 135,552 warrants by Netcents to Equities.
In exchange for the release of the claim, Netcents issued Equities the following:
i.
135,552 freely-trading common shares of NetCents;
ii
135,552 common share purchase warrants of NetCents, each such warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of NetCents for a period expiring October 31, 2019 at a price of $1.42 per share (the “Settlement Warrants“); and
iii.
an additional 14,084 common shares being the number of common shares as is equal to $20,000 divided by the Exercise Price (the “Additional Shares“).
The Settlement Warrants and Additional Shares are subject to a hold period expiring March 1, 2019.
Click here to read the full press release.