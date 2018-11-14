NetCents Enters into Settlement Agreement

In exchange for the release of the claim, Netcents issued Equities the following:

i. 135,552 freely-trading common shares of NetCents; ii 135,552 common share purchase warrants of NetCents, each such warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of NetCents for a period expiring October 31, 2019 at a price of $1.42 per share (the “Settlement Warrants“); and iii. an additional 14,084 common shares being the number of common shares as is equal to $20,000 divided by the Exercise Price (the “Additional Shares“).

The Settlement Warrants and Additional Shares are subject to a hold period expiring March 1, 2019.