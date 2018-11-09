Good Life Networks Inc. Enters Agreement with Einstein Exchange to Launch AR Blockchain Strategy

“Our AR block chain solution helps our partners improve pay cycles and get paid faster,” stated CEO Jesse Dylan. “This patent pending solution is a huge competitive advantage for GLN as we attract more partners.” Mr. Dylan continued “Our partners get paid in hours instead of months, and they don’t have to pay enormous factoring fees to do so.

Einstein will provide the technology and infrastructure to allow the listing, promotion, sale and redemption of the GLN AR token, both through accredited investors and via the Einstein Exchange.

“This is the first true block chain application that we see transforming the entire ecosystem within the digital advertising industry and beyond,” stated Jean Paul Matias, COO of Einstein Exchange. He added, “We are excited to be working on this initiative with the GLN team.”

The GLN Story

GLN is a patent pending machine learning programmatic video advertising technology company that does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). GLN serves millions of online video ads daily 3 times faster than IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) standards through multiple server to server integrations with both publishers and advertisers. GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in the US and UK.

Digital ad revenue rose by 16.8%, more than double TV’s in January of 2018 according to Forbes Magazine.

GLN trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol “GOOD” and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5.

