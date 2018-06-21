SLAM Discovers New Zinc and Copper Mineralization

SLAM Exploration has announced the discovery of a series of volcano-sedimentary boulders with zinc and copper mineralization spread over 1,200 m along a prominent ridge 3.5 km south of the Portage zone at its flagship Bathurst mining camp in New Brunswick, Canada.











SLAM Exploration (TSXV:SXL) has announced the discovery of a series of volcano-sedimentary boulders with zinc and copper mineralization spread over 1,200 m along a prominent ridge 3.5 km south of the Portage zone at its flagship Bathurst mining camp in New Brunswick, Canada.

According to the company, preliminary trenching has uncovered favourable volcano-sedimentary rock units and previous surveys indicate a number of untested airborne electromagnetic anomalies in the vicinity of this prospecting discovery. Assays are pending on samples from the mineralized boulders.

As quoted in the press release:

The Portage zinc-lead-copper-silver property is SLAM’s flagship project in the bathurst mining camp of New Brunswick, Canada where the company now owns 38,000 hectares of mineral land. The prospecting and trenching program is the initial stage of the 2018 exploration program at Portage. The program is centered around the Portage volcanogenic massive sulphide occurrence discovered by previous workers in 1976. Mineralized core intervals occur in 15 of the 21 historic diamond drill holes drilled on the Portage zone. Drilling has outlined a zone with dimensions of 450 m along strike, 250 m down-dip and up to 60 m thick. Early drilling results include a 25.30 m core interval grading 3.27 percent zinc 0.52 percent lead and 0.30 percent copper including a 3.35m core interval of 5.81 percent zinc 2.97 percent lead 0.61 percent copper at a depth of 100m in hole CP77-57. The company has located most of the historic sites including CP77-57 and is conducting preliminary geological work and prospecting in preparation for a proposed drilling program later this summer. The zone is open down-dip and that direction will be the focus of the proposed drilling program.

