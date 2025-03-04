Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry

Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry

Download the PDF here.

BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals


Placement of Shortfall and Cleansing Notice

Placement of Shortfall and Cleansing Notice

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Placement of Shortfall and Cleansing Notice

Download the PDF here.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Download the PDF here.

Nuvau Minerals' 2023 Sonic Drilling Program Yields Regionally Significant Anomaly

Nuvau Minerals' 2023 Sonic Drilling Program Yields Regionally Significant Anomaly

More than 2,000 gold grains per 10kg of material

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau"), is pleased to share a highlight from its fall 2023 sonic drilling program at the Matagami Mining Camp that has delineated an exciting new gold target on the Company's large-scale property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awalé Hits 1.4 g/t Gold Eq. over 60 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 1.4 g/t Gold Eq. over 60 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 60m @ 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq.") from 53m, including 9m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq. from 98m downhole in OEDD-111.
  • 33m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq., including 15m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq. from 272m downhole in OEDD-110.
  • 42m @ 0.9 g/t AuEq., including 14m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq. from 336m downhole in hole OEDD-109.
  • Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity over broad width and gold tenor.
  • A total of 6,380m of drilling was completed across 22 holes and one re-entry hole.

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from four diamond drill holes completed as part of the expanded drill campaign targeting the BBM zone at the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program, which began in November 2024, is complete with a total of 6,379.9m drilled. Drill holes OEDD-106 and OEDD-109 to OEDD-111 were drilled along the eastern margin of the main northwest-plunging mineralized zone, where the Company is increasing drill spacing to a 100m grid (see drill plans and sections in the link below). Notably, drill hole OEDD-111 intersected shallow, broad-width mineralization from just 53m downhole, with good grade. Assay results from 14 drill holes of the BBM diamond drill program are still pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Falco Receives Additional Comments and Questions From the Ministry of the Environment on the Horne 5 Project

Falco Receives Additional Comments and Questions From the Ministry of the Environment on the Horne 5 Project

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Company ") announces today that it has received a letter from the Direction de l'évaluation environnementale des projets industriels et minières at the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (the " Ministry ") regarding the Horne 5 Project (the " Project ").

This letter includes observations regarding the application of section 197 of the Clean Air Regulations (" CAR "), and identifies certain issues related to the Project further to the analysis of the environmental acceptability of the Project. A comprehensive list of comments, questions and requests for additional technical studies is also attached to the letter.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a wide zone of high-grade graphite mineralization at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. A 32-metre drill core interval from historical drill hole NAG96-17 returned an average grade of 15% graphitic carbon (Cg), with a 17-metre section grading 22% Cg. These results reinforce the potential for a significant graphite deposit within the emerging Melville Critical Metals Belt.

Building on this success, StrategX has expanded its mineral claim property position to 79,781 hectares, securing control over a highly prospective critical minerals district. The Company is advancing exploration efforts in the region, positioning itself at the forefront of critical mineral discoveries in Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Minerals
Scoping Study Fieldwork Testing Complete

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

JZR Gold Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units

