Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC)

Electric Royalties: Royalty Company Focused on Clean Energy Metals, Offering Diversified Exposure to the Sector


A royalty company fully diversified in clean energy metals, Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC,OTCQB:ELECF) holds 42 total royalties with 18 additional optioned properties that could be converted into future royalties. The company focuses on on properties with near-term production potential in safe jurisdictions (primarily, the US and Canada). Its current royalty portfolio consists of assets that are either in production, advanced stage projects or exploration assets, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential.

The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui Copper Mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.

Electric Royalties' Punitaqui MineThe Punitaqui Mining Complex includes the copper processing plant that is currently permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month. (Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.)

The Punitaqui copper mine is permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month of processing capacity, with regional exploration potential that could further extend its operational life and increase production.

Company Highlights

  • Electric Royalties is the only royalty company that is fully diversified in clean energy metals, with royalties on nine different metals, including copper, lithium, manganese, nickel and vanadium.
  • Electric Royalties currently holds 42 total royalties across clean energy metals, with 18 additional optioned properties that could be converted into future royalties.
  • The company’s portfolio includes assets that are in production or near-term production, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential. The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui copper mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
  • The company prioritizes low-risk mining jurisdictions, with most of its assets located in Canada and the United States.
  • Led by CEO Brendan Yurik, the leadership team brings extensive expertise in royalty acquisitions, mine financing and strategic growth.

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Gleason as a director of the Company, effective December 11, 2023

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We thank Stefan Gleason, our largest shareholder, for his ongoing commitment to Electric Royalties and belief in our business model, and welcome him to the board of directors. We are particularly excited about the prospect of leveraging his extensive business experience to further enhance and accelerate the growth of the Company. We look forward to the valuable insights and contributions he will bring to the table."

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Although production is curtailed at the Penouta Mine, it's very exciting to see management of the Graphmada graphite project focus on finding a strategic partner to recommence mining operations at potentially higher production rates. We're also pleased to note the updated resource estimate for the Seymour Lake lithium project ahead of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment - positioning the project to potentially be one of the first lithium mines in Ontario. Additionally, the proposed project financing support by UK Export Finance for up to US$598 million covering 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project is a great vote of confidence in the robust nature of the project.

Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that further to its October 19, 2023 news release, the Company has completed a C$500,000 drawdown (the "Drawdown") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") for working capital

The Company also announces that further to its September 27, 2023 news release, it has completed the C$1,050,000 drawdown (the "Previous Drawdown") under the Credit Facility with the Lender to fund the cash payment to acquire the additional 0.5% GRR on the Bissett Creek project, as well as its associated transaction costs.

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We're pleased to note new developments across our portfolio, including the financed and upcoming drill programs at the Cancet, Chubb and Seymour Lake lithium projects; Northern Graphite's continued push to become one of the only major graphite producers outside of China with the Bissett Creek graphite project playing a key role; metallurgical work nearing completion for the Battery Hill manganese project ahead of the planned pre-feasibility study; and advancements at the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project towards a US$420 million financing package with UK Export Finance.

Democratic Republic of Congo flag.

DRC Suspends Cobalt Exports for Four Months, Citing Oversupply

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the largest producer of cobalt globally, has halted all exports of the key battery metal for four months in an effort to curb oversupply and stop prices from falling further.

The DRC, which produces about three-quarters of the world's cobalt, implemented the suspension on February 22, as per Patrick Luabeya, president of the Authority for the Regulation and Control of Strategic Mineral Substances' Markets.

The decision follows a government decree allowing regulators to take emergency action in response to market instability.

Cobalt periodic symbol over map of the world.

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Battery metal cobalt has been in focus in recent years for its role in lithium-ion batteries, bringing attention to the top cobalt producing countries.

One of the metal’s main catalysts is the electric vehicle roll out. The lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles and energy storage require lithium, graphite and cobalt, among other raw materials, and demand for these important commodities is expected to keep rising as the shift toward clean technologies continues at a global scale.

Additionally, the metal is predominantly produced as a by-product of copper and nickel, two other metals that are important for the green transition.

Cobalt periodic symbol.

Cobalt Reserves: Top 3 Countries

Cobalt is a critical material for the energy transition, with increased demand in recent years due to its essential role in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage and other technologies.

Cobalt is an important component in the popular nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery. Despite the existence of cobalt-free lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries and the potential for disruptive new battery technologies, demand for cobalt is expected to rise and market watchers are keen to find out where it may be mined in the future.

That’s why it’s important to review cobalt reserves, which is how much economically mineable cobalt a country holds. By keeping an eye on these numbers, it’s possible to guess which countries may become — or continue to be — cobalt powerhouses.

Sherritt Corrects Misleading Information Regarding its Junior Notes

