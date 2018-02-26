Pharmaceutical Investing

KemPharm Announces FDA Approval of Apadaz for the Short-Term Management of Acute Pain

• February 26, 2018
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its New Drug Application for Apadaz™ for the short-term management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate.  Apadaz is an immediate release (IR) combination of KemPharm’s prodrug, benzhydrocodone, and acetaminophen.

As quoted in the press release:

“The approval of Apadaz is a significant milestone for KemPharm as it creates the opportunity to introduce what we believe is a differentiated product for the short-term management of acute pain,” said Travis Mickle, Ph.D., KemPharm President and Chief Executive Officer.  “Based on its unique properties, we firmly believe there is a commercial pathway for Apadaz in what is a very high-volume market.  We are excited by the opportunity Apadaz offers to patients and for physicians who now have the option of prescribing a differentiated product.”

Click here to read the full press release.

