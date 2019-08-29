Devonian Health Group Announces the Publication of Positive Results of the Purgenesis® Anti-Aging Care Clinical Study

Devonian Health Group (TSXV:GSD) has announced the publication of positive results from its comparative study on Purgenesiss anti-aging care in managing lateral canthal lines (Crow’s feet). As quoted in the press release: Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology1 and titled “Comparison of topical antiaging creams in the management of lateral canthal lines”, the article describes … Continued









Devonian Health Group (TSXV:GSD) has announced the publication of positive results from its comparative study on Purgenesiss anti-aging care in managing lateral canthal lines (Crow’s feet).

As quoted in the press release:

Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology1 and titled “Comparison of topical antiaging creams in the management of lateral canthal lines”, the article describes results from a clinical study comparing the efficacy of Purgenesis® antiaging creams ( Day cream, Eye Cream and Night Cream) to Prevage® (Eye Lotion, Day Cream and Night Cream) and to LaMer® ( Eye Balm, Crème de la Mer and Night Cream) in the management of lateral canthal lines. This single-center, single-blind, parallel-design clinical study enrolled 72 healthy female volunteers, aged 35 to 72 years, with fine-to-moderate wrinkles in the lateral canthal areas (crow feet). Assessments were conducted over 28 days and included skin hydration, cutaneous elasticity, profilometry (anti-wrinkle effect) and satisfaction survey (volunteers’ perception of their treatment). Results showed that volunteers using the Purgenesis® Anti-aging Care line experienced more statistically significant improvements in objective measures than seen with the two other product lines. These improvements include skin hydration, extensibility, fatigability, firmness, and effects on wrinkles (total number, area and total length of wrinkles). All treatments were well tolerated by the majority of the participants.

