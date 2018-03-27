Medical Device Investing

Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo® Epidural Instrument Receives License to Sell in Canada

« Viveve Receives FDA Appro…
• March 27, 2018
Add Comment

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that Health Canada has issued a medical device license for the CompuFlo® Epidural Computer Controlled Anesthesia System.

As quoted in the press release:

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, “Receiving a medical device license in Canada is another important step in our global roll-out strategy. Over the past year, we have been primarily focused on building relationships with key opinion leaders around the world. At the same time, we are lining up distributors in major markets throughout North America and Europe. Importantly, we expect to see the results of our trials published in leading industry journals later this year, which should help further accelerate our commercial rollout.”

Click here to read the full press release.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Medical Device Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Medical Device Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Medical Device

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply