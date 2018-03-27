Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo® Epidural Instrument Receives License to Sell in Canada

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that Health Canada has issued a medical device license for the CompuFlo® Epidural Computer Controlled Anesthesia System.

As quoted in the press release:

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, “Receiving a medical device license in Canada is another important step in our global roll-out strategy. Over the past year, we have been primarily focused on building relationships with key opinion leaders around the world. At the same time, we are lining up distributors in major markets throughout North America and Europe. Importantly, we expect to see the results of our trials published in leading industry journals later this year, which should help further accelerate our commercial rollout.”

