Genetics Investing

Krystal Submits Investigational New Drug Application for KB103 Topical Gene Therapy Candidate for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

« Myriad Faces Multiple Inv…
• March 27, 2018
Add Comment

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS), a gene therapy company developing “off-the-shelf” treatments for rare dermatological diseases, announces the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 1/2, first in-human trial of KB103, an HSV-1 based gene therapy engineered to deliver a human collagen-producing gene to patients with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (“DEB”).

As quoted in the press release:

“KB103 has the potential to become a first-in-class “off-the-shelf” topical gene therapy treatment for DEB. It is the result of an extensive research and preclinical effort by our internal team that included engineering, screening and testing a library of in-house constructed vectors and complementing cell lines. This reflects our deep expertise in our proprietary Skin Targeted Delivery Platform (“STAR-D”),” said Suma Krishnan, founder and chief operating officer of Krystal. “As we look ahead, we believe that the productive STAR-D platform and our intent to bring GMP manufacturing in-house by the end of 2018 will support rapid advancement of clinical programs to treat debilitating skin diseases.”

Click here to read the full press release.

genetics market 2018 report

2018 Genetics Market Report
Find out what to watch for in the world of genetics investing.


Get the Latest Genetics Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Genetics Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

genetics market 2018 report

2018 Genetics Market Report
Find out what to watch for in the world of genetics investing.


Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply