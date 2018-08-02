BioTime to Receive $43 Million From Juvenescence

Biotech

BioTime (NYSE:BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on degenerative diseases, announced a new strategic alignment between AgeX Therapeutics and Juvenescence Limited, a global leader in developing therapeutics focused on improving and extending human lifespans.

As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of the agreement, Juvenescence will purchase, in a single transaction, 14.4 million shares of AgeX Therapeutics from BioTime for $43.2 million. 50% of the purchase price will be paid to BioTime in cash and the remaining 50% will be a 2-year convertible/redeemable note with an annual interest rate of 7%, payable at maturity.

“This transformative agreement is an important step in BioTime’s strategy of simplification and unlocking value for BioTime shareholders,” said Adi Mohanty, Co-Chief Executive Officer of BioTime. “It also provides BioTime with significant non-dilutive funding while allowing our shareholders to benefit from the potential future success of AgeX and Juvenescence. We are thrilled to partner with Juvenescence, which is a world class organization with a proven and seasoned team of experts in drug development, strategy, commercialization and finance.”

