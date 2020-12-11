Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: More Cuts for Canadian Market

Canadian licensed producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) will shut down operations in five locations across Canada, resulting in 220 job cuts.

Meanwhile, after a critical change in management pushed through by investors, a cannabis company is offering a closer look at what its next steps will be.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Canopy Growth confirms new round of layoffs and cuts

On Wednesday (December 9), David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth, said the company still expects to meet current and future cannabis product demand despite facility shutdowns.

The company confirmed that the decision to make cuts came from an ongoing review of its business done in order to reduce excess costs in its operations.

According to the firm, these cuts will affect only 17 percent of its indoor Canadian production footprint. However, they will represent a complete shutdown of its outdoor Canadian production footprint.

Here are the locations affected by these cuts:

  • St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
  • Fredericton, New Brunswick
  • Edmonton, Alberta
  • Bowmanville, Ontario
  • Outdoor cannabis grow operations in Saskatchewan

“These actions will be an important step towards achieving our targeted $150-$200MM of cost savings and accelerating our path to profitability,” Klein added.

Since the cuts were announced, shares of Canopy in Toronto have traded down in value. As of Friday (December 11) at 12:01 p.m. EST, shares of the company were sitting at C$34.22.

AUSA shares updates on new management

Australis Capital (AUSA) (CSE:AUSA,OTCQB:AUSAF) issued an update to its shareholders, with the company’s new management team setting the stage for the changes it plans to make. The new executives were victorious over the previous management group in a proxy vote last month.

“We have been busy these past few weeks, and have already reengaged with our portfolio companies as part of our strategic review towards optimizing value,” interim AUSA CEO Dr. Duke Fu said in a statement.

The company is trying to quickly find a new full-time CEO and CFO while the new board has started reviewing all past and present business dealings and and partners of the company.

“Our shareholders have spoken. We are thankful for their support, and in response we have immediately commenced executing on the plans that earned us their support at the Special Meeting,” said Dr. Fu.

Cannabis company news

  • Inner Spirit Holdings (CSE:ISH) told investors it will have 67 stores open across Canada next week when a location near Ottawa begins operations.
  • High Tide (TSXV:HITI,OTCQB:HITIF) informed the market it has submitted its application to officially list on the NASDAQ.
  • Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSX:CWEB,OTCQX:CWBHF) formed an official partnership with InterCure (TASE:INCR) in Israel to supply hemp extract wellness products. “The two companies will also explore opportunities such as clinical trials, product development and manufacturing in Israel,” the company announced.
  • PharmaCielo (TSXV:PCLO,OTCQX:PCLOF) confirmed a partnership deal with US-based cannabinoid extract firm AssuredTrans to pursue improved operations and secure an added level of quality assurance.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Numinus Wellness commends Health Canada for its intent to make MDMA and psilocybin treatment available through the Special Access Programme

First-of-its-kind policy amendment will allow legal access to evidence-based treatments to those in need before formal drug approval

Numinus Wellness Inc . (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, commends Health Canada’s leadership for its intention to revise the Special Access Programme (SAP) to permit access to MDMA and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy. The intended SAP revision, announced today, will positively affect the lives of the many Canadians experiencing mental health conditions who have not responded to existing therapies.

Cronos Group Inc. to Present at the MKM Partners Virtual Conference

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Executive Chairman, will present at The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations .

Khiron to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), ( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe today announced that it will be presenting at the 13 th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on December 14th . Khiron Chairman Chris Naprawa will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Trulieve Converts Exercise Price of its Listed Warrants to US Dollars

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, today announced the Company has amended the terms of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) to convert the exercise price of the Warrants to USD $13.47 per share, being the US dollar equivalent of the Canadian dollar exercise price of the Warrants of $17.25. The US dollar exercise price was determined using the US dollar exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada as at the close of business on December 9, 2020 of $1.00 = USD $0.781. The Warrants are listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the symbol “TRUL.WT”. No other terms of the Warrants were changed and each Warrant remains exercisable to acquire one subordinate voting share of the Company until June 18, 2022, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Warrants were originally issued in June and November of 2019 in connection with two public offerings of debenture units of the Company, comprised of an aggregate principal amount of USD $130,000,000 of 9.75% senior secured notes of the Company maturing in 2024 and 3,030,000 Warrants. The Company has entered into a supplemental warrant indenture dated December 10, 2020 with Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent, to effect the conversion of the exercise price of the Warrants to United States dollars.

Cannabis Trends 2020: Critical Growth Amid a Devastating Pandemic

Click here to read the previous cannabis trends article.

In a year packed with turmoil, the cannabis investment proposition took some immediate hits in 2020, while setting the groundwork for critical forward movement.

