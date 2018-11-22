U.S. FDA Approves DAURISMO (glasdegib) for Adult Patients with Newly-Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved DAURISMO (glasdegib), a once-daily oral medicine, for the treatment of newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients who are 75 years or older or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. As quoted in the press release: AML is … Continued









Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved DAURISMO (glasdegib), a once-daily oral medicine, for the treatment of newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients who are 75 years or older or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

AML is a rapidly progressing bone marrow cancer with poor survival rates compared to other leukemias.2 The standard of care for people with AML is intensive chemotherapy; however, for many elderly patients with AML, as well as those who have certain health conditions prior to receiving their diagnosis, intensive treatment is not an option.3 Historically, a majority of these individuals do not receive treatment and face a poor prognosis.4 “As our second medicine approved in the last 14 months for patients with acute myeloid leukemia, DAURISMO reinforces our commitment to delivering new medicines to patients living with some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers, especially those for which there are limited treatment options available,” said Andy Schmeltz, Global President, Pfizer Oncology. “We are proud to now offer these patients for whom intensive chemotherapy is not an option a new oral medicine, taken in combination with low-dose chemotherapy, that may improve their chances of survival.”

