- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Brett Heath: Gold's Setup is "Incredible," US$3,000 in the Cards for 2024
"We've seen one of the most significant breakouts we've ever seen in gold, and there's very, very few people in this trade," said Brett Heath of Metalla Royalty & Streaming.
Brett Heath, CEO and director of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN:MTA), believes gold is only at the beginning of its current cycle, with US$2,600 to US$3,000 per ounce potentially in sight this year.
"We've seen one of the most significant breakouts we've ever seen in gold, and there's very, very few people in this trade," he told the Investing News Network in an interview, noting that the average person isn't paying attention.
However, that's starting to change, with some investors at both the retail and institutional levels getting interested.
"What we're seeing is a little bit of that start to tick up into physical, mainly into the physical exchange-traded funds (ETFs)," he said. "We're seeing ... inflows (into GLD) in the last three months — I believe it was a little over a billion dollars. And into the other major gold ETFS, which is a good way to measure where capital is flowing."
In Heath's view, more of that participation could push gold and gold stocks even higher.
"You've seen such an incredible breakout, such an incredible setup — and the public's just not in the trade yet," he emphasized. "When they do come back in, I think on the back of some of these capital flows, then that'll be a big driver of not only gold, but the equities, which today we still really have not seen any material inflows."
Watch the interview above for more from Heath on the outlook for gold, as well as Metalla's plans.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.