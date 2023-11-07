Total Helium Ltd. operates as a helium exploration, production, and storage solutions company in the United States. It holds 50% interest in the Pinta South project located in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona; and the Helisium Project located in the State of Kansas. The company was formerly known as Wintertide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Total Helium Ltd. in September 2021. Total Helium Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.