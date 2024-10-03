- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Impala Platinum Holdings
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd is one of the world's largest producers of platinum and associated platinum group metals, including palladium and rhodium. The company is structured with five main operations located in Impala, Zimplats, Marula, Mimosa, and Two Rivers. Impala is the group's main operational unit and is situated on the Impala lease area on the western limb of Bushveld, east of Johannesburg in South Africa, and is one of the largest platinum-group-metal-bearing ore bodies in the world. The Impala operation comprises a 10-shaft mining complex and concentrating and smelting plants.
Interactive Chart
