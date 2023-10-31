XTEKLTD. FPO [XTE]

XTEK Ltd is engaged in the provision of homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors. The company provides products and equipment including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Weapons and Ancillaries, Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment, Protective Security equipment, and Forensics products. It has also developed and is commercializing two internally developed technologies XTatlasTM and XTclaveTM. XTclaveTM Composite Consolidation Technology (CCT) allows for the manufacture of lighter and more rigid composite products. It is utilizing XTclave to manufacture parts for the TAC2 sniper rifle and Small Arms Protective Insert (SAPI) plates and ballistic helmets.