The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Trending
Trending Articles
Trending Press Releases
Trending Companies
Trending Reports
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Popular Lists
2023 Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Popular Lists
2023 Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
XTEKLTD. FPO [XTE]
AU:XTE
XTEK Ltd is engaged in the provision of homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors.
Press Releases
More Press Releases
XTEK Ltd is engaged in the provision of homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors. The company provides products and equipment including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Weapons and Ancillaries, Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment, Protective Security equipment, and Forensics products. It has also developed and is commercializing two internally developed technologies XTatlasTM and XTclaveTM. XTclaveTM Composite Consolidation Technology (CCT) allows for the manufacture of lighter and more rigid composite products. It is utilizing XTclave to manufacture parts for the TAC2 sniper rifle and Small Arms Protective Insert (SAPI) plates and ballistic helmets.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.