Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

ARCA:BBC

The investment seeks investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to the price and yield performance of the LifeSci Biotechnology Clinical Trials Index. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest not less than 80% of its assets in component securities of the index. The index seeks to track the performance of the common stock of U.S. exchange-listed biotechnology companies with a primary product offering (lead drug) that is typically in a Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trial stage of development, but prior to receiving marketing approval.