Copper Investing

Abacus Defines New Drill Target at Willow in Nevada

« 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: …
• February 26, 2018
Add Comment

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AME) is pleased to provide details on a compelling new porphyry copper target that has been identified on the Company’s Willow and adjacent Nev-Lorraine properties in the Yerington, Nevada copper camp.

As quoted in the press release:

“It is rare to find a target that displays all of the signatures of a porphyry copper deposit” commented Paul G. Anderson, President of Abacus. “Other companies have explored elsewhere within the district looking for a postulated fifth porphyry in the Yerington camp, but our work would suggest that this deposit may in fact lie on the Company’s claims”.

Click here for the full text release

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the Latest Copper Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper - Mine Development
Copper - Prospecting and Exploration
Copper - Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report
Return to the Copper Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply