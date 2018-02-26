Abacus Defines New Drill Target at Willow in Nevada

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AME) is pleased to provide details on a compelling new porphyry copper target that has been identified on the Company’s Willow and adjacent Nev-Lorraine properties in the Yerington, Nevada copper camp.

As quoted in the press release:

“It is rare to find a target that displays all of the signatures of a porphyry copper deposit” commented Paul G. Anderson, President of Abacus. “Other companies have explored elsewhere within the district looking for a postulated fifth porphyry in the Yerington camp, but our work would suggest that this deposit may in fact lie on the Company’s claims”.

