Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (FSE: QP2) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") in the Company's news releases of February 19 and 24, 2025. Pursuant to the closing of the First Tranche, the Company issued (i) 6,912,400 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 each; and (ii) 929,192 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.57 each, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $3,985,839. In addition, the balance of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 12, 2025 or as may be determined by the Company.
March 05, 2025
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Visible Gold Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry - Amended
The Conversation (0)
11 July 2024
Blackstone Minerals
Investor Insights
Blackstone Minerals is well-positioned to leverage a projected nickel supply deficit as it strives to become a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon, battery-grade nickel. Key to this is Blackstone’s Ta Khoa project in Vietnam, an emerging hub for the electric vehicle market.
Overview
As the world moves closer to a sustainable net-zero future, the need for battery metals continues to mount and nickel may soon be among the metals to see a supply crunch. Though its roots are in the stainless steel sector, it's also a critical component of lithium-ion batteries.
Given that many nations are aiming to replace combustion vehicles with electric cars by 2030, the metal is already experiencing a massive spike in demand. Benchmark Minerals expects the need for battery-grade nickel will increase about 950 percent by 2040.It's imperative to ramp up global nickel production but the resource sector, for its part, must do so with a much-reduced carbon footprint to influence the sustainability of the entire value chain. Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX,OTC:BLSTF,FRA:B9S) recognizes this. As a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel, the company aims to become a leading source of low CO2 emission nickel sulphide. Its flagship Ta Khoa project in Vietnam is representative of that goal.
Blackstone Minerals business structure schematic
With over 20 active mines and a burgeoning technology sector, Vietnam is on the road to becoming a hub of electric vehicle production and innovation, with low labor costs and regulated electricity pricing further driving its growth. Steadily increasing foreign direct investment in the region is indicative of this as the country seeks to attract $50 billion in new foreign investment by 2030.
Blackstone is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this, thanks to two factors. US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which came into force in August 2022, represents the largest investment into climate action in United States history. A similar initiative is rolling out in the European Union (EU), which maintains a Free Trade Agreement with Vietnam — something multiple partners of the company have expressed interest in.
Blackstone's Ta Khoa Project consists of two streams, the Ta Khoa Nickel Mine and the Ta Khoa Refinery. Recent milestones point to Blackstone’s commitment to advancing this game-changing project.
These milestones include a memorandum of understanding with Cavico Laos Mining to collaborate in a number of areas associated with CLM’s nickel mine in Lao People's Democratic Republic and supply of nickel products for Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam.
Blackstone also partnered with Arca Climate Technologies to further investigate the carbon capture potential at the Ta Khoa Project through carbon mineralisation, and explore opportunities to utilise Arca’s carbon capture technologies within the project.
In a bid to collaborate on the supply of renewable wind energy to the Ta Khoa Project, Blackstone signed a direct power purchase agreement with Limes Renewables Energy.
Blackstone received AU$2.8 million as an advance from a research & development (R&D) lending fund backed by Asymmetric Innovation Finance and Fiftyone Capital. The advanced payment reflects the significant investment by Blackstone to develop the Ta Khoa Refinery process and Blackstone’s unique strategy to convert nickel concentrate blends into battery products in the form of precursor cathode active material (pCAM).
In December 2023, Blackstone entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining to acquire the Wabowden nickel projectlocated in the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada.
The Wabowden project will have the potential to fill the Ta Khoa Refinery, removing dependence on third party feed sources.
The company has signed a non-binding MOU with the Development for Resources Environmental Technology joint stock company (DRET) to investigate opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from the Ta Khoa Refinery into construction material products. Moreover, it has also progressed the Ta Khoa Refinery byproduct offtake strategy with Vietnam Chemical Group (VinaChem), PV Chemical and Equipment Corporation (PVChem) and Nam Phong Green Joint Stock Company (Nam Phong) to sell Ta Khoa Refinery byproducts, being manganese sulphate (or epsomite) and sodium sulphate.
As the company plans to build a global nickel business, Blackstone signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Yulho Co. Ltd (Yulho) and EN Plus Co. Ltd (EN Plus) to establish a collaboration across the businesses including EN Plus and Yulho who are in joint venture on the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines.
Company Highlights
- The global nickel market is currently entering a structural deficit, with demand expected to grow 950 percent by 2040.
- Blackstone Minerals is well-positioned to address this deficit as a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel.
- Blackstone's flagship project Ta Khoa is a brownfield project situated in Vietnam, one of the lowest capital cost countries in the world and an emerging hub for the electric vehicle market with vast reserves of nickel.
- Vietnam is an increasingly attractive region for investment with direct foreign investments that grew from $1.3 billion in 2000 to $15.6 billion in 2020.
- The Ta Khoa project also has infrastructure advantages, via the existing Ban Phuc mine, and processing facilities, access to low-cost and underutilized hydroelectricity, a trained labor force and support from the local government.
- Blackstone Minerals’ downstream pre-feasibility study confirms a technically and economically robust hydrometallurgical refining process to upgrade nickel sulphide concentrate to produce battery-grade nickel.
- Blackstone’s key nickel and cobalt feedstocks for the Ta Khoa Refinery Pilot program were delivered to the metallurgical laboratory in Western Australia as of April 2022.
Key Project
Ta Khoa
Blackstone holds a 90 percent interest in the Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, located 160 kilometers west of Hanoi in the Son La Province of Vietnam. It includes an existing modern nickel mine built to Australian Standards, which is currently under care and maintenance. The Ban Phuc nickel mine successfully operated as a mechanized underground nickel mine from 2013 to 2016.
Blackstone intends to complement the existing mine through the installation of a large concentrator, refinery and precursor facility, supporting integrated on-site production of nickel, cobalt and manganese precursor products for the Asia-Pacific market. One of Blackstone's key Research and Development objectives with Ta Khoa is to develop a flowsheet that will support this production.
To fulfill this goal, Blackstone is focusing on a partnership model, collaborating with groups committed to sustainable mining. It is also working to minimize its carbon footprint and implement a vertically integrated supply chain.
Project Highlights:
- Multiple Massive Sulphide Deposits: The Ta Khoa project features several incredibly promising deposits including King Snake (up to 4.3 percent nickel and 18.2 grams per ton (g/t) PGE), Sui Phong (2.95 meters @ 2.42 percent nickel, 0.52 percent copper, 0.06 percent cobalt and 0.05 g/t PGE), and Ban Chang. The project is also the site of the Ban Phuc nickel mine, which was operated from 2013 to 2016 by Asia Mineral Resources, along with several exploration targets that have yet to be tested.
- Experienced Leadership: Internally, Blackstone’s owners’ team brings over 50 years of experience in leadership roles at major nickel mines and refineries globally. This experience has been complemented by ALS Group, Wood, Future Battery Industries CRC, Curtin University and the Electric Mining Consortium.
- Large Reserve and Mining Inventory: The entirety of Ta Khoa is estimated to contain probable reserves of 48.7 Mt at 0.43 percent nickel for 210 kilotons (kt) of nickel and a mining inventory of 64.5 Mt at 0.41 percent nickel for 265 kt nickel. This excludes Ban Khoa and other developing prospects.
- A Long-lived Project: The Ta Khoa mine is expected to produce a yearly average of 18 kt of annual nickel concentrate over its ten-year lifespan. Blackstone believes the refinery can potentially extend its life past ten years.
- An Established Mining Operation: Existing infrastructure onsite includes a 450 ktpa Mill and mining camp. The mine will also benefit from a highly supportive community and favorable government legislation — Blackstone is committed to collaborating with community stakeholders in the project's development.
- Feed Flexibility: Ta Khoa's refinery will offer multiple feed options, including nickel concentrate, mixed hydroxide precipitate, nickel matte and black mass. This flexibility greatly improves the security and greatly reduces the risk of the project overall.
- Valued Partnerships: Blackstone is collaborating with multiple industry leaders and groups in the development of Ta Khoa
- Compelling Pre-feasibility Study: The financial outcomes of a base case pre-feasibility study on the project are promising. Based on a conservative NCM811 precursor price forecast, Ta Khoa displays an exceptional internal return rate on capital invested.
- Integrated Vertical Strategy: Blackstone is constructing both the Ta Khoa mine and refinery against a highly supportive ESG, macroeconomic and fiscal backdrop. This along with Ta Khoa's low capital intensity gives the company a significant advantage over competitors. Said low intensity is the result of multiple factors, including competitive labor costs, favorable regulations and low-cost renewable hydroelectric power.
- A Leader in Low Emissions: Independent assessments from Digbee, Minviro and Circulor, alongside an audit from the Nickel Institute, have confirmed that Ta Khoa will be the lowest-emitting flowsheet in the industry, at 9.8 kilograms of CO2 per kilogram of precursor with opportunities for even further reduction.
- Promising Pilots: With the support of ALS and process engineering partner Wood, Blackstone recently completed a 12-month programme of work that developed a scaled version of its concentrate to sulphate flowsheet. The refinery, which processed more than 9 tonnes of concentrate and MHP, successfully achieved battery-grade nickel sulphate of 99.95 percent, with a nickel recovery rate of 97 percent.
- Current Roadmap: Blackstone's next priority is to complete a series of definitive feasibility studies. Once those are complete, it will focus on fully integrating the mine into the electric vehicle consumer supply chain and finalizing its refining partnership structure.
Management Team
Hamish Halliday - Non-executive Chairman
Hamish Halliday is a geologist with over 20 years of corporate and technical experience. He is also the founder of Adamus Resources Limited, an AU$3 million float that became a multimillion-ounce emerging gold producer.
Scott Williamson - Managing Director
Scott Williamson is a mining engineer with a commerce degree from the West Australian School of Mines and Curtin University. He has over 10 years of experience in technical and corporate roles in the mining and finance sectors.
Dr. Frank Bierlein - Non-executive Director
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of technical and corporate experience, focusing on grassroots to mine-stage mineral exploration, target generation, project management and oversight, due diligence studies, mineral prospectivity analysis, metallogenic framework studies and mineral resources market and investment analysis.
Alison Gaines - Non-executive Director
Alison Gaines has over 20 years of experience as a director in Australia and internationally. She has experience in the roles of board chair and board committee chair, particularly remuneration and nomination and governance committees. She is also the managing director of Gaines Advisory P/L and was recently global CEO of international search and board consulting firm Gerard Daniels, with a significant mining and energy practice.
Gaines has a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts (hons) from the University of Western Australia, a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Australian National University and an honorary doctorate of the University and Master of Arts (Public Policy) from Murdoch University. She is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds the INSEAD certificate in corporate governance. She is currently the governor of the College of Law Ltd, and non-executive director of Tura New Music.
Dan Lougher - Non-executive Director
Daniel Lougher’s career spans more than 40 years involving a range of exploration, feasibility, development, operations and corporate roles with Australian and international mining companies including a period of eighteen years spent in Africa with BHP Billiton, Impala Plats, Anglo American and Genmin. He was the managing director and chief executive officer of the successful Australian nickel miner Western Areas Ltd until its takeover by Independence Group.
Lougher also holds a first class mine manager’s certificate of competency (WA) and is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Lougher is the chair of the company’s technical committee and nomination committee.
Jamie Byrde - CFO and Company Secretary
Jamie Byrde has over 16 year's experience in corporate advisory, public and private company management since commencing his career with big four and mid-tier chartered accounting firms positions. Byrde specializes in financial management, ASX and ASIC compliance and corporate governance of mineral and resource focused public companies. He is also currently company secretary for Venture Minerals Limited.
Tessa Kutscher - Executive
Tessa Kutscher is an executive with more than 20 years of experience in working with C-Level executive teams in the fields of business strategy, business planning/optimisation and change management. After starting her career in Germany, she has worked internationally across different industries, such as mining, finance, tourism and tertiary education.
Kutscher holds a master’s degree in literature, linguistics and political science from the University of Bonn, Germany and a master’s degree in teaching from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.
Andrew Strickland - Executive
Andrew Strickland is an experienced study and project manager, a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, University of WA MBA graduate, with undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and extractive metallurgy from Curtin and WASM.
Before joining Blackstone, Strickland was a senior study manager for GR Engineering Services where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects. Over his career, he has held a variety of project development roles across both junior to mid-tier developers (including Straits Resources, Perseus Mining and Tiger Resources) and major multi-operation producers (South32).
Graham Rigo - Executive
Graham Rigo is an experienced study manager with over a decade of on-site production experience, holding undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and finance from Curtin University, WA.
Before joining Blackstone, Rigo was a study manager for Ausenco where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects over a range of different commodities.
Rigo has over 11 years of site experience in nickel and cobalt hydromet production experience, in supervisory/superintendent level roles as well as process engineer experience.
Lon Taranaki - Executive
Lon Taranaki is an international mining professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in all aspects of resources and mining, feasibility, development and operations. Taranaki is a qualified process engineer from the University of Queensland Australia. He holds a Master of Business Administration, and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Taranaki has established his career in Asia where he has successfully worked (and lived) across multiple jurisdictions and commodities ranging from technical, mine management and executive management roles.
Prior to joining Blackstone in February 2022, Taranaki was the chief executive officer of Minegenco, a renewable-energy-focused independent power producer. Preceding this, he was managing director of his private consultancy, AMG Mining Global, where he was providing services to the mining industry in Singapore, Guyana, Indonesia and Cambodia. Additionally, Taranaki has held various senior positions with Sakari Resources, PTT Asia Pacific Mining, Straits Resources, Sedgmans and BHP Coal.
04 March
Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry
25 February
Placement of Shortfall and Cleansing Notice
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Placement of Shortfall and Cleansing Notice
05 February
Reinstatement to Quotation
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation
05 February
Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025
05 February
Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Merger to Acquire World Class Copper Gold Project
8h
Silver47 Closes First Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement
Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Half-Warrant", with two Half-Warrants being referred to as a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.75 within 36 months following issuance. Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share and a Half-Warrant (subject to the same terms as indicated above), each issued as a "flow-through share" pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada).
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Units to fund exploration activities at the Red Mountain Project in Alaska and for general working capital and to use the gross proceeds from the sale of FT Units for exploration expenditures at the Company's Adams Plateau Project.
The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), and for British Columbia subscribers, "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on the Company's Adams Plateau Project in British Columbia, with such expenses to be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and the Company will renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2025.
In connection with the First Tranche, the Company has paid certain persons ("Finders") finders' fees totaling $199,699, representing 7% of the aggregate proceeds raised by the Finders, and issued 398,888 finders' warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), representing 7% of the number of securities sold to subscribers introduced to the Company by the Finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.75 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").
Certain directors and officers of the Company acquired an aggregate of 720,000 Units under the First Tranche. The issuance of securities to such insiders is considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the Company is listed on the TSXV and neither the fair market value of securities issued to related parties nor the consideration being paid by related parties will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
About Silver47 Exploration Corp.
Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US: the Flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead-animonty-gallium VMS-SEDEX project in southcentral Alaska; the Adams Plateau silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS project in southern British Columbia, and the Michelle silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX Project in Yukon Territory. Silver47 Exploration Corp. shares trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA. For more information about Silver47, please visit our website at www.silver47.ca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. Gary R. Thompson
Director and CEO
gthompson@silver47.ca
For investor relations
Meredith Eades
info@silver47.ca
778.835.2547
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: closing of the Offering, including the number of Units and FT Units issued in respect thereof; anticipated use of proceeds; expected closing date of the Offering; payment of finder's fees; ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; insider participation in the Offering; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; and the Company's plans and strategies. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the ability to close the Offering, including the time and sizing thereof, the insider participation in the Offering and receipt of required regulatory approvals; the use of proceeds not being as anticipated; the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and the additional risks identified in the Company's financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and other public disclosures recently filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ and other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.
No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE U.S.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243504
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
04 March
Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M
Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M
04 March
Nuvau Minerals' 2023 Sonic Drilling Program Yields Regionally Significant Anomaly
More than 2,000 gold grains per 10kg of material
Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau"), is pleased to share a highlight from its fall 2023 sonic drilling program at the Matagami Mining Camp that has delineated an exciting new gold target on the Company's large-scale property.
- Hole PD-23-030s delivered a gold grain anomaly with more than 2,000 gold grains per 10 kg of material, supported by a near-contiguous sample with 295 gold grains
"This anomaly is of prime significance as potential evidence of an eroded gold occurrence, likely located within a kilometre north-east of the hole collar," said Peter van Alphen, President and CEO. "The Matagami camp has a long history of base metal mining, and yet the property's location in the Abitibi also makes it a prime location for gold mineralisation. At over 2,000 grains of gold per 10kg of material, this is an anomaly of regional significance, likely higher than any previous results known in the Abitibi. The Borden Gold Mine in Chapleau was discovered through the same means of mapping overburden till anomalies, and the highest concentration seen in that case was only about 800 grains per 10kg."
About the 2023 Sonic Drill Program at the Matagami Property
Following a successful proof-of-concept survey conducted in spring 2023, a first phase of a property scale overburden drilling program was conducted on the Matagami property, approximately 30 kilometres to the west of the Matagami Mill complex, in late 2023. The sonic drill program consisted of 24 holes totaling 726 metres of core and was conducted to evaluate the potential dispersion of gold and base metal minerals in glacial sediments buried underneath the Ojibway clay belt. Part of the survey was aimed at confirming a gold-in-till anomaly first detected by Newmont Mining in 1987.
The Matagami Property is located in a part of the northern Abitibi greenstone belt that is host to numerous gold and base metal mines, however, very little effort was previously focused on the gold potential of this large property. Canada's largest producing gold mine, Agnico's Detour Mine, is located on-trend to the west (see figure 2). The Casa Berardi Mine is located to the southwest of the Matagami Property and was discovered through a combination of geological exploration techniques, including prospecting based on regional geological mapping, airborne geophysical surveys, and subsequent ground-based exploration including soil and till sampling.
A total of 151 samples of glacial sediments were collected and submitted for gold grains and indicator mineral counting with the use of automated ARTGold technology by IOS Geosciences from Saguenay, QC, plus multi-element chemical analysis of the fine fraction (-170 um) of the sediments. A total of 9 samples are deemed anomalous, with gold grain counts in excess of 30 grains per 10kg of material.
Hole PD-23-030s - Of these, one sample from hole PD-23-030s produced a notable gold grain anomaly. The anomaly was detected at depth between 29.26 to 29.87 metres in the overburden (sample 155320186), and featured more than 2,000 gold grains per 10 kg of material. In addition, a near-contiguous sample with 295 gold grains per 10 kg of material between 31.12 to 32.00 metres (sample 155320187) was also encountered. The interval between these two samples consisted of a large locally derived boulder.
The bulk of these gold grains bear very delicate (pristine) form, with enshrined silicate minerals, suggestive of minimal glacial transport. No chemical anomalies and no abnormal abundance of indicator minerals were detected.
Pebbles in these samples consist uniquely of andesitic basalts, along with a significant proportion of quartz veins fragments. This suggests the presence of an auriferous quartz vein system invading the meta-andesite, believed to possibly be within a kilometre to the north-east of the collar.
This anomaly is located approximately 5 metres above the bedrock, meaning it has been displaced by glacial movement. Since no previous drilling or outcrop is available in the north-east up-ice direction, displacement cannot be accurately estimated.
Additional analysis is still required to understand the follow-up action required, however; a second-order structure highlighted by a VTEM geophysical anomaly beside a high-gravity distinct anomaly is present 2 kilometres in this direction, which is tentatively suggested as potential source and is currently considered as a priority diamond drill target.
Figure 1 : Nuvau's Matagami property, General Location
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/243224_nuvauimg1.jpg
Figure 2: Matagami Property Location relative to the gold producers of the region. Results from adjacent property(ies) are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Nuvau's property.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/243224_a80e63aa64427b4c_004full.jpg
Figure 3: Location of hole PD-23-030s with airborne gravity map (color) and VTEM pick (black dots)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/243224_a80e63aa64427b4c_005full.jpg
Figure 4: Mosaic of backscattered electron images of gold grain. Notice the delicate textures and silicate attachments. LEFT: Image of 230 gold grains found in sample 155320186, hole PD-23-030s, RIGHT: Image of 112 gold grains found in adjacent sample 155320187.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/243224_nuvauimg4.jpg
Figure 5: (Left) Pebble composition of sample 155320186 showing 2,000 grains of gold per 10kg, and (right) section of Hole PD-23-030s indicating samples 155320186 and 155320187 (shown as 20186 and 20187 for brevity).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/243224_a80e63aa64427b4c_012full.jpg
About Nuvau Minerals Inc.
Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.
Qualified Person and Quality Assurance
Gilles Roy, P. Geo. (Qc), Director of Exploration of Nuvau and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.
Core has been quicklogged on drilling site and shipped by truck to IOS facilities in Saguenay for detailed logging and sampling by a qualitifed quartenary geologist. Hole core from selected intervals has been bagged and queued for processing in the same facility, where samples were sifted and gold grain concentrated with a proprietary fluidized bed. Concentrates were then dry sifted at 50 μm, the +50 μm being examined under optical microscope while -50 μm being scanned by automated electron microscope. Every suspected gold grain has been analysed by Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectrometer (EDS) and high magnification back-scattered images have been acquired in order to classify morphology. Quality control is ensured via various mass balance calculations and EDS analysis of all grains of interest, prior to results being cross-examined by experienced geologists. In the course of sifting, an aliquot of the sample has been saved and shipped for analysis to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, for ICP-MS-QQQ ultra-trace analyses after aqua-regia digestion. Quality control has been conducted by a certified chemist and includes approximately 15% blanks, certified reference materials and internal reference materials.
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning drill results relating to the Matagami Property, the results of the PEA, the potential of the Matagami Property, the timing and commencement of any production, the restart of the Bracemac-McLeod Mine, the completion of the earn-in of the Matagami Property and the timing and completion of any technical studies, feasibility studies or economic analyses. Forward-Looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Matagami Property. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For further information please contact:
Nuvau Minerals Inc.
Peter van Alphen
President and CEO
Telephone: 416-525-6023
Email: pvanalphen@nuvauminerals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243224
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
03 March
StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada
StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a wide zone of high-grade graphite mineralization at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. A 32-metre drill core interval from historical drill hole NAG96-17 returned an average grade of 15% graphitic carbon (Cg), with a 17-metre section grading 22% Cg. These results reinforce the potential for a significant graphite deposit within the emerging Melville Critical Metals Belt.
Building on this success, StrategX has expanded its mineral claim property position to 79,781 hectares, securing control over a highly prospective critical minerals district. The Company is advancing exploration efforts in the region, positioning itself at the forefront of critical mineral discoveries in Canada.
Key Highlights:
- Significant Graphite Discovery: Assay results from NAG96-17 confirm high-grade graphite, with 19 samples exceeding 20% Cg, including a peak grade of 34.9% Cg. Thin section analysis reveals large (>500 micron) crystalline graphite aggregates, indicating potential for high-quality flake graphite.
- Polymetallic Potential: The same drill hole also returned encouraging concentrations of nickel, copper, zinc, molybdenum, vanadium pentoxide, and silver, further supporting the potential for a multi-metal mineral system (See Table 1).
- Regional Scale Opportunity: The Melville Critical Metals Belt, spanning 200 km by 100 km, contains multiple geophysical anomalies, suggesting an untapped and district-scale mineral system in the same sedimentary belt.
- Exploration Advancement: StrategX has established a base camp and positioned a drill rig at Nagvaak, setting the stage for its 2025 drilling campaign to further define high-grade graphite zones and explore additional targets.
High-Grade Graphite Discovery at Nagvaak
Following encouraging initial results from 20 core samples previously reported here, the Company analyzed the remaining core from NAG96-17, totaling 56 samples. The results confirmed a 32-metre interval averaging 15% Cg from 14.4 m to 47.0 m, with multiple high-grade intercepts including 23% Cg from 58.8 m to 62.8 m, reinforcing the potential for large-scale graphite mineralization.
Given that graphitic schist units have been mapped along a 6 km corridor at Nagvaak-and similar units have been documented throughout the Melville Critical Metals Belt by the Geological Survey of Canada-this discovery signals significant regional potential for additional wide zones of high-grade graphite (Figure 1).
Figure 1: StrategX's property position & regional potential - Melville Critical Metals Belt
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/243029_05765eb8d49b29c2_006full.jpg
|Table 1 - NAG96-17 Assay results * Indicates newly analyzed values. All other values have been previously released.
|Sample #
|From
|To
|C Graphitic
|Mo
|Zn
|Ag
|Ni
|Cu
|Au + PGE
|V2O5
|%
|%
|%
|g/t
|%
|%
|g/t
|%
|NC-245*
|2.4
|3.4
|28.00
|0.04
|0.10
|9.12
|0.13
|0.19
|0.25
|0.34
|NC-246*
|3.4
|4.4
|28.20
|0.04
|0.28
|6.79
|0.17
|0.09
|0.05
|0.33
|NC-247*
|4.4
|5.4
|8.89
|0.04
|0.09
|9.68
|0.14
|0.15
|0.07
|0.53
|NC-248*
|5.4
|6.4
|7.01
|0.04
|0.03
|9.66
|0.13
|0.16
|0.06
|0.55
|NC-249*
|6.4
|7.4
|12.60
|0.03
|0.06
|6.46
|0.27
|0.16
|0.21
|0.41
|NC-249B*
|7.4
|8.4
|2.03
|0.04
|0.08
|14.20
|0.20
|0.29
|0.07
|0.44
|NC-250*
|8.4
|9.4
|0.10
|0.01
|0.14
|8.28
|0.26
|0.15
|0.10
|0.32
|NC-251*
|9.4
|10.4
|0.09
|0.01
|0.13
|4.38
|0.15
|0.07
|0.13
|0.14
|NC-252*
|10.4
|11.4
|0.02
|0.00
|0.02
|10.60
|0.21
|0.19
|0.10
|0.21
|NC-253*
|11.4
|12.4
|0.06
|0.03
|0.03
|5.32
|0.10
|0.10
|0.05
|0.27
|NC-254*
|12.4
|13.4
|0.05
|0.02
|0.02
|1.90
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|0.18
|NC-255*
|13.4
|14.4
|0.12
|0.00
|0.06
|2.86
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
|0.18
|NC-256*
|14.4
|15.4
|2.51
|0.03
|0.05
|3.62
|0.08
|0.06
|0.03
|0.29
|NC-257
|15.4
|16.4
|11.85
|0.05
|0.04
|4.92
|0.14
|0.11
|0.05
|0.26
|NC-258
|16.4
|17.4
|10.15
|0.02
|0.08
|5.23
|0.39
|0.10
|0.05
|0.29
|NC-259
|17.4
|18.4
|31.00
|0.04
|0.64
|8.28
|0.21
|0.11
|0.05
|0.42
|NC-260
|18.4
|19.4
|14.95
|0.03
|0.61
|7.97
|0.29
|0.14
|0.19
|0.47
|NC-261
|19.4
|20.4
|23.90
|0.04
|3.55
|6.33
|0.25
|0.12
|0.07
|0.30
|NC-262
|20.4
|21.4
|25.30
|0.04
|0.64
|7.20
|0.12
|0.10
|0.06
|0.42
|NC-263
|21.4
|22.4
|20.10
|0.03
|0.30
|7.46
|0.30
|0.08
|0.07
|0.41
|NC-264
|22.4
|23.4
|23.60
|0.04
|0.87
|7.30
|0.19
|0.08
|0.07
|0.35
|NC-265
|23.4
|24.4
|25.20
|0.02
|2.42
|9.51
|0.21
|0.16
|0.18
|0.36
|NC-266*
|24.4
|25.4
|26.90
|0.03
|0.60
|7.59
|0.19
|0.07
|0.07
|0.34
|NC-267*
|25.4
|26.4
|22.90
|0.03
|0.07
|10.80
|0.11
|0.23
|0.03
|0.41
|NC-268*
|26.4
|27.4
|23.00
|0.02
|0.80
|6.98
|0.24
|0.13
|0.10
|0.41
|NC-269*
|27.4
|28.4
|25.50
|0.03
|0.02
|9.45
|0.24
|0.19
|0.11
|0.33
|NC-270
|28.4
|29.4
|na
|0.04
|0.08
|12.90
|0.24
|0.31
|0.11
|0.38
|NC-271
|29.4
|30.4
|22.80
|0.04
|0.13
|8.75
|0.33
|0.18
|0.14
|0.43
|NC-272
|31.4
|32.4
|18.10
|0.05
|0.09
|6.80
|0.24
|0.12
|0.11
|0.48
|NC-273
|32.4
|33.4
|15.05
|0.05
|0.17
|7.52
|0.19
|0.14
|0.07
|0.50
|NC-274
|33.4
|34.4
|25.30
|0.04
|1.11
|12.10
|0.24
|0.23
|0.14
|0.44
|NC-275
|34.4
|35.1
|29.60
|0.04
|1.01
|10.15
|0.26
|0.08
|0.09
|0.44
|NO SAMPLE
|35.1
|36.0
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|NC-276
|36.0
|37.0
|34.90
|0.04
|0.65
|9.19
|0.29
|0.08
|0.12
|0.30
|NC-277
|37.0
|38.0
|18.25
|0.04
|2.02
|12.65
|0.31
|0.22
|0.16
|0.44
|NC-278
|38.0
|39.0
|11.15
|0.04
|0.46
|13.65
|0.36
|0.22
|0.08
|0.40
|NC-279
|39.0
|40.0
|10.90
|0.03
|3.65
|14.20
|0.54
|0.24
|0.27
|0.36
|NC-280
|40.0
|41.0
|11.15
|0.03
|2.46
|12.70
|0.40
|0.18
|0.16
|0.32
|NC-281*
|41.0
|42.0
|9.36
|0.03
|0.88
|7.73
|0.31
|0.17
|0.11
|0.49
|NC-282*
|42.0
|43.0
|4.26
|0.04
|0.52
|5.13
|0.27
|0.11
|0.08
|0.58
|NC-283*
|43.0
|44.0
|1.72
|0.04
|0.13
|5.56
|0.14
|0.08
|0.06
|0.60
|NC-284*
|44.0
|45.0
|5.78
|0.05
|0.47
|7.43
|0.49
|0.15
|0.12
|0.51
|NC-285*
|45.0
|46.0
|3.14
|0.04
|1.06
|7.44
|0.49
|0.14
|0.08
|0.48
|NC-286*
|46.0
|47.0
|2.21
|0.03
|0.57
|6.30
|0.37
|0.11
|0.10
|0.49
|NC-287*
|47.0
|48.0
|0.20
|0.02
|0.13
|3.96
|0.09
|0.06
|0.06
|0.51
|NC-288*
|48.0
|49.0
|0.10
|0.04
|0.16
|2.79
|0.08
|0.05
|0.08
|0.45
|NO SAMPLE
|49.0
|54.8
|na
|na
|na
|Na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|NC-289*
|54.8
|55.8
|2.80
|0.01
|0.07
|0.78
|0.06
|0.03
|0.03
|0.15
|NC-290*
|55.8
|56.8
|1.36
|0.01
|0.03
|0.54
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|0.08
|NC-291*
|56.8
|57.8
|2.19
|0.01
|0.11
|0.56
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|0.06
|NC-292*
|57.8
|58.8
|2.51
|0.02
|0.40
|1.12
|0.09
|0.06
|0.06
|0.26
|NC-293*
|58.8
|59.8
|23.80
|0.04
|0.49
|1.40
|0.29
|0.10
|0.10
|0.43
|NC-294*
|59.8
|60.8
|26.20
|0.04
|1.01
|1.08
|0.28
|0.05
|0.06
|0.37
|NC-295*
|60.8
|61.8
|18.90
|0.05
|1.17
|1.87
|0.19
|0.14
|0.11
|0.49
|NC-296*
|61.8
|62.8
|23.20
|0.02
|0.05
|2.65
|0.37
|0.17
|0.09
|0.35
|NC-297*
|62.8
|63.8
|2.19
|0.00
|0.01
|0.17
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.03
|NC-298*
|63.8
|64.4
|0.60
|0.00
|0.01
|0.11
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
Regional Potential of the Melville Critical Metals Belt
Exploration on the Melville Peninsula has historically been limited to zinc exploration (1970s & 1990s) and isolated gold exploration. The Company's work is revealing a much larger, overlooked critical metals system associated with the Penrhyn Basin's geological evolution. This suggests the region holds potential for large-scale critical metals deposits, positioning StrategX as a pioneer in unlocking its value.
Next Steps
- Drilling high priority targets at Nagvaak to define high-grade graphite mineralization at depth and along strike.
- Comparative studies of world-class graphite deposits to assess economic potential.
- Field evaluation of geophysical and geochemical anomalies across the Melville Critical Metals Belt to identify additional graphite and critical metal targets.
- Follow-up exploration, including ground geophysics, detailed sampling, and mapping, to prioritize drill targets.
- Additional petrographic & metallurgical studies to confirm the high quality and value of the graphite.
Graphite: A Critical Material for the Energy Transition
Graphite is a critical material in the shift toward sustainable energy solutions. It is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles (EVs) and store renewable energy from sources like solar and wind. Additionally, its high conductivity, thermal stability, and durability make it essential for fuel cells and other advanced energy technologies. As global demand for clean energy grows, graphite's role in improving energy storage, efficiency, and sustainability becomes increasingly important. Benchmark Minerals Intelligence estimates that approximately 97 new natural graphite mines need to come online by 2035. Graphite represents the largest component of the batteries, and there is no current replacement for graphite in the anode. In addition to the grade and size of deposits, graphite quality is important. Specifically, flake size, shape and purity are key determinants for value per tonne and ease of processing.
As of February 2025, the graphite market is experiencing significant shifts in supply and demand dynamics, influenced by geopolitical events, production challenges, and the accelerating transition to green energy.
Qualified Person
The geological and technical data contained in this press release were reviewed and approved by the Vice President - Exploration for the Company, Gary Wong, P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Analytical Methods & QA/QC
The analytical work reported herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver, Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geo analytical laboratory and is independent of the Company and the QP.
All core samples were of historically sawn half-core and no verification of the original sawing and sampling techniques, or core recovery calculations were possible. The samples taken were of pre-existing half-core and submitted to ALS Geochemistry for analysis. Samples were crushed entirely to 70% passing - 2mm, 250g split off and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Multi-Element Ultra Trace uses a four-acid digestion performed on a 0.25g sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials culminating in analytical analysis performed with a combination of ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61). From there, either PGM-ICP23 or Au-ICP21 was used, depending on whether platinum group metals were suspected. Both methods use a 30g lead fire assay with ICP-AES finish. Graphitic C is determined by digesting a sample in 50% HCl to evolve carbonate as CO2. The residue is filtered, washed, dried, and then roasted at 425C. The roasted residue is analyzed for carbon by oxidation, induction furnace and infrared spectroscopy. No field QA/QC samples (blanks, duplicates, and standards) were inserted because appropriate QA/QC samples are still being sourced.
About StrategX
StrategX is an exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With projects on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake (Northwest Territories) and the Melville Peninsula (Nunavut), the Company is pioneering new district-scale discoveries in these underexplored regions. By integrating historical data with modern exploration techniques, StrategX provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the discovery of essential metals crucial to electrification, global green energy, and supply chain security.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director
For further information, please contact:
StrategX Elements Corp.
info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 604.379.5515
For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243029
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
03 March
Awalé Hits 1.4 g/t Gold Eq. over 60 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project
HIGHLIGHTS
- 60m @ 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq.") from 53m, including 9m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq. from 98m downhole in OEDD-111.
- 33m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq., including 15m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq. from 272m downhole in OEDD-110.
- 42m @ 0.9 g/t AuEq., including 14m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq. from 336m downhole in hole OEDD-109.
- Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity over broad width and gold tenor.
- A total of 6,380m of drilling was completed across 22 holes and one re-entry hole.
Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from four diamond drill holes completed as part of the expanded drill campaign targeting the BBM zone at the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program, which began in November 2024, is complete with a total of 6,379.9m drilled. Drill holes OEDD-106 and OEDD-109 to OEDD-111 were drilled along the eastern margin of the main northwest-plunging mineralized zone, where the Company is increasing drill spacing to a 100m grid (see drill plans and sections in the link below). Notably, drill hole OEDD-111 intersected shallow, broad-width mineralization from just 53m downhole, with good grade. Assay results from 14 drill holes of the BBM diamond drill program are still pending.
"We are pleased to share additional strong drill results from BBM. The four newly reported holes, along with those previously announced this quarter, continue to meet our expectations, returning robust gold and copper mineralization with consistent broad width and grade. These results further confirm the continuity of mineralization at BBM and highlight its near-surface potential.
It's very pleasing to see the intense exploration efforts we initiated at the start of the 2024-2025 dry season in November now bearing fruit. Results at BBM have met all expectations, and with two rigs operating, we anticipate further promising results ahead. We recently announced significant progress across multiple fronts, including the completion of RC drilling at Fremen, diamond drilling at Empire, a 150-line-km IP geophysics survey along the BBM trend, ongoing drilling at the BBM extensions and Charger, and preparation for drilling at Lando. With multiple active exploration programs underway, I am extremely pleased with the team's momentum and dedication," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.
Watch CEO Andrew Chubb Discuss the Results
A full table of significant intercepts from the current release, with drill collar locations for all drilling in this phase at BBM are presented in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively.
Table 1: Significant Intercepts - (from this release)
|Hole
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Cu
(%)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|AuEq.
(80%)
|Comp Trigger (Au g/t)
|OEDD0106
|332
|360
|28
|0.7
|0.28
|1.0
|185
|1.0
|0.5
|Including
|338
|345
|7
|1.1
|0.51
|1.6
|97
|1.5
|1.0
|OEDD0109
|336
|378
|42
|0.7
|0.24
|1.0
|124
|0.9
|0.2
|Including
|359
|373
|14
|1.4
|0.39
|1.4
|217
|1.7
|1.0
|OEDD0110
|272
|305
|33
|0.9
|0.25
|1.0
|129
|1.1
|0.5
|Including
|289
|304
|15
|1.2
|0.29
|1.4
|169
|1.4
|1.0
|OEDD0111
|53
|113
|60
|1.4
|0.14
|0.6
|270
|1.4
|0.2
|Including
|57
|64
|7
|2.0
|0.24
|1.3
|354
|2.1
|1.0
|Including
|57
|59
|2
|4.0
|0.43
|1.9
|782
|4.1
|2.0
|and
|76
|83
|7
|1.8
|0.17
|0.5
|454
|1.9
|1.0
|and
|98
|107
|9
|4.7
|0.29
|1.3
|227
|4.2
|1.0
|Including
|101
|106
|5
|7.5
|0.33
|1.7
|275
|6.5
|2.0
About Awalé Resources
Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").
Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.
The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.
Quality Control and Assurance
Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.
Table 2: BBM Drilling Collar Cable - (all collars from this program)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL_M
|AZIM_TRUE
|DIP
|EOH_M
|Results Received
|Comments
|OEDD0103
|655899
|1048090
|450
|35
|-55
|197.43
|✓
|OEDD0104
|655737
|1048029
|451
|35
|-55
|452.3
|✓
|OEDD0105
|656034
|1048010
|454
|35
|-55
|182.17
|✓
|OEDD0106
|655947
|1047877
|453
|35
|-55
|434.3
|✓
|OEDD0107
|656024
|1047863
|455
|35
|-55
|30.5
|Failed Hole
|OEDD0108
|656027
|1047867
|453
|35
|-55
|338.2
|✓
|OEDD0109
|655999
|1047787
|455
|35
|-55
|411.13
|✓
|OEDD0110
|656075
|1047766
|457
|35
|-55
|380
|✓
|OEDD0111
|656179
|1047907
|457
|35
|-55
|155.1
|✓
|OEDD0112
|656248
|1047824
|461
|35
|-55
|140.2
|OEDD0113
|656157
|1047726
|460
|44
|-56
|320.2
|OEDD0115
|656118
|1047645
|460
|35
|-55
|431.29
|OEDD0119
|655870
|1048027
|448
|35
|-55
|341.6
|OEDD0122
|655737
|1048132
|451
|35
|-55
|245.2
|OEDD0123
|656299
|1047755
|462
|35
|-55
|140.15
|OEDD0125
|656253
|1047682
|462
|35
|-55
|251
|OEDD0128
|655693
|1048160
|453
|35
|-55
|275.74
|OEDD0129
|656211
|1047615
|448
|35
|-55
|341.15
|OEDD0130
|655650
|1048106
|433
|35
|-55
|107.2
|OEDD0131
|655823
|1048362
|419
|215
|-55
|360.2
|OEDD0132
|655566
|1048098
|424
|35
|-55
|422.2
|OEDD0133
|655546
|1048192
|442
|35
|-55
|332.1
|OEDD0076
|655766
|1048079
|450
|35
|-55
|344.76
|90.56m re-entry
Mineralized Interval Calculations
Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the BBM target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t, 1 g/t, and 2 g/t trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all BBM holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths.
Au Equivalent Calculations
Au Equivalent is calculated using the following parameters in USD: Au - 1910/Oz (Troy), Cu 3.80/lb, Mo 40,000/Tonne, and Ag 23.40/Oz (Troy). The Formula AuEq = Au (g/t) + ((Cu (ppm) * 0.00014) + (Mo (ppm) * 0.00065) + (Ag (g/t)*0.01225)). An 80% metallurgical recovery is assumed for all metals, as the specific recovery rates for individual metals are unclear, and assuming different recoveries would be premature at this stage.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.
Abbreviations Used in this Release
|Ag
|Silver
|Au
|Gold
|AuEq.
|Gold Equivalent
|Cu
|Copper
|g/t
|Grams per tonne
|km
|Kilometres
|m
|Metres
|Mo
|Molybdenum
|ppm
|Parts per million
AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com
Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-Looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243032
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
03 March
Falco Receives Additional Comments and Questions From the Ministry of the Environment on the Horne 5 Project
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Company ") announces today that it has received a letter from the Direction de l'évaluation environnementale des projets industriels et minières at the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (the " Ministry ") regarding the Horne 5 Project (the " Project ").
This letter includes observations regarding the application of section 197 of the Clean Air Regulations (" CAR "), and identifies certain issues related to the Project further to the analysis of the environmental acceptability of the Project. A comprehensive list of comments, questions and requests for additional technical studies is also attached to the letter.
Air Quality in Rouyn-Noranda
The letter sets forth the Ministry's position regarding its interpretation of section 197 of the CAR to the effect that the atmospheric dispersion modeling filed by Falco does not conform to section 197 of the CAR. The Ministry considers that according to this modeling, the Project would increase the contaminant concentration in the air of Rouyn-Noranda.
As previously disclosed by Falco, section 197 of the CAR stipulates that a project cannot be authorized if it is likely to add contaminants to the air, the concentration of which is already higher than the standards in force.
Currently, arsenic and other metals are present in the ambient air of Rouyn-Noranda at concentrations presumably higher than the standards in force. As previously disclosed by Falco, increased public and government attention to air quality in Rouyn-Noranda have already delayed and impacted the environmental authorization process for the Project.
The results of the modeling of the projected atmospheric emissions of the Project, carried out by a firm of seasoned experts and in accordance with the Ministry guidelines, demonstrated a maximum contribution more than 2,000 times lower than the standard for arsenic and similar results for other metals. Falco is of the opinion that the result of this modeling for excess metals is zero when this result is rounded to a number with the same precision as the limit value provided for in Appendix K of the CAR. Thus, the maximum contribution for arsenic (standard of 0.003 μg/m3) modeled at 0.00000127 μg/m3 should be expressed as 0.000 μg/m3 and should be considered as resulting in no increase in the concentration in the atmosphere. The contribution of the Project to atmospheric emissions would therefore be compliant with section 197 of the CAR.
The position taken by the Ministry requires that Falco performs an atmospheric dispersion model demonstrating a contribution of nil (0.000∞) for metals already in exceedance in the ambient air in order to conclude that the Project is compliant, which is scientifically impossible. The Ministry will not recognize the fact that the Project results in a negative mass balance.
The Ministry maintains its strict interpretation despite the submissions and arguments presented again recently by Falco. This strict interpretation therefore means that no industrial or other project emitting contaminants already in exceedance in the ambient air could be developed in Rouyn-Noranda in compliance with section 197 of the CAR. This reasoning would also apply to the development of any project in other regions of Québec where contaminants in the ambient air are already in exceedance.
The BAPE report published on January 7, 2025, concludes that the strict interpretation of section 197 of the CAR promoted by the Ministry makes it difficult to envisage the Project's compliance with this regulation, and recommended that the Ministry initiate a reflection with respect to a more complete and adapted integration of environmental impacts and the consideration of the mass balance of emissions.
All in all, Falco has invested over $150 million in the Project since its inception, including for technical studies and other expenses, the school expansion and multipurpose athletic fields and other diverse initiatives relating to the social acceptability of the Project.
Project highlights include:
- State-of-the-art mining operations
- Use and rehabilitation of already disturbed sites (Quemont and Norbec)
- Economic benefits and job creation (900 construction jobs and 500 operations jobs)
- Recovery of critical and strategic minerals and contribution to the energy transition and decarbonization of the economy
Issues
As previously communicated, Falco welcomed with interest the BAPE report in which the commission of inquiry submits to the attention of the relevant decision-making bodies various elements that require commitments, actions or modifications, which are necessary for the issuance of government authorizations. Falco summarized its main findings in a summary of the highlights available on its website.
In its latest correspondence, the Ministry reminded Falco that in addition to compliance with section 197 of the CAR, the Project involves other major issues that could compromise its environmental acceptability, including the preservation of surface and groundwater quality, the impact of the choice of location of the mine tailings management facilities, the potential impacts of the drawdown of the water table on soil subsidence and the possible impact of the project on the radiation oncology centre located near the mining complex. The correspondence adds that, in this context, the Ministry asks Falco to indicate its intentions regarding the continuation of the environmental impact assessment and review process of the Project.
List of Additional Comments and Questions
The correspondence received by Falco also includes several additional questions and comments from the Ministry, requiring numerous supplemental technical studies despite the fact that some of these questions relate to new elements which had not been previously raised to Falco in the past six years, and that the acceptability of the environmental impact study had been confirmed. The correspondence reveals an approach where the Ministry continues to increase its demands through the process by requiring technical and other documents and studies that have either already been provided, are not reasonably necessary to conclude on the issues analyzed at this stage of the Project or which completion would generate very significant costs and delays for Falco without certainty of results.
Management Reactions and Next Steps
Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco, commented: "Falco presented to the Québec governmental authorities a promising mining development project for the city of Rouyn-Noranda, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and Québec. Falco completed technical and environmental studies on all the subjects required by the Ministry prior to the BAPE process, including air quality and groundwater management, in collaboration with seasoned experts in the various sectors concerned. The Project was structured in a way to preserve the quality of life of the citizens of Rouyn-Noranda and ensure that the contribution of the Project to the ambient air does not pose a risk to their health. The population of Rouyn-Noranda significantly supports the Project, as demonstrated by the numerous briefs and testimonies submitted to the BAPE.
In the current context of increasing protectionism in the United States, the Government of Québec must respond by reducing administrative obstacles to regional and provincial economic development and job creation. Falco is disappointed by the limited collaboration from the Ministry and the government to develop this collective wealth. Far from being constructive, this approach creates an unpredictable business climate and imposes undue delays."
Falco is evaluating with its advisors the alternatives available to it and will provide an update when developments warrant it or when required by applicable securities laws. There is no certainty or guarantee that the Ministry will change its position regarding the application of section 197 of the CAR to the Project, that Falco will be able to respond to the Ministry's numerous additional requests in a timely manner or that Falco will be able to raise the funds necessary to pursue the additional studies requested by the Ministry, which could significantly delay or prevent the granting of the required authorizations and therefore have an adverse impact on the development of the Project and on Falco's financial position.
The Company will not provide additional comments at this time and will not grant interviews.
About Falco
Falco Resources is one of the largest holders of mining titles in the province of Quebec, with a large portfolio of properties in the Abitibi greenstone belt. Falco holds rights to approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, representing 67% of the entire camp and including 13 former gold and base metals mining sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 project located beneath the former Horne mine, which was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder with a 16.0% interest in the Company.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include references to the impact of the Horne 5 Project on air quality in Rouyn-Noranda, the Ministry's interpretation of section 197 of the CAR, the issues identified in the course of the BAPE process and noted by the Ministry, Falco's assessment of the alternatives available to it, the development of the Horne 5 Project and the granting of environmental authorizations. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors identified in Falco's annual management's discussion and analysis and in other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.com .
Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Latest News
