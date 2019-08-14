Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$130 per Ounce?
What’s in store for silver in the future? Keith Neumeyer of First Majestic Silver has said he sees the white metal reaching US$130 per ounce.
Silver has made significant gains in the past, but has not risen past US$20 per ounce since 2016.
Nonetheless, well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG), believes the white metal could reach the US$130 level.
Neumeyer has voiced this opinion many times, giving the US$130 number in a November 2017 interview with Palisade Research and again in March 2018 with Kitco. In the past, he’s been even more bold, suggesting the white metal could reach US$1,000.
In order to better understand where Neumeyer’s opinion comes from, it is important to take a look at the factors that affect the metal’s movements, where prices have been in the past and where other industry insiders believe it is headed.
First, let’s dive a little deeper in Neumeyer’s predictions that the white metal can break the US$130 per ounce level.
Silver in the future: Why US$130?
There’s a significant distance for the silver price to go before it reaches the success Neumeyer has boldly predicted. In fact, in order for the precious metal to jump to US$130, its price would have to increase by close to eight times its current value.
Neumeyer sees US$130 silver in the cards in part because he believes the current market compares to the year 2000, when investors were sailing high on the dot-com bubble and the mining sector was down. The First Majestic Silver CEO thinks it’s only a matter of time before the market corrects, like it did in 2001 and 2002, and mining sees a big rebound in pricing. It was during this time that Neumeyer himself invested heavily in mining stocks and came out on top.
He has pointed to repeated gains in the NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) and S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), noting, “Billions and billions of dollars are being thrown into these markets, and if the mining sector even got a small percentage of that money it would light up quite dramatically … I think that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”
The First Majestic Silver CEO has also stated that, while times have been tough in the mining sector since 2012, many companies have since recovered. He believes investors will see increasing production as cash flow increases and technology infuses the mining sector. Neumeyer also anticipates a steady increase in mining efficiency over the next 10 years, which will be reflected in the value of silver.
More controversially, Neumeyer believes the white metal should be uncoupled from gold, and should be seen as a strategic metal due to its necessity in many everyday appliances, from computers to electronics to solar panels. He has also stated that silver production has gone down in recent years, meaning that contrary to popular belief the metal is actually a rare commodity.
According to Neumeyer, “We’re consuming, as a human race, over 1 billion ounces of silver annually, and miners are only producing about 800 million ounces a year, and that’s been dropping for three consecutive years.” He has also pointed to declining grades, making the case for a deficit.
Silver in the future: What factors affect its movements
In order to glean a better understanding of the precious metal’s chances of trading around the US$130 range, it’s important to examine the factors that can push it to that level or pull it further away.
At the end of 2018, the white metal had dropped almost 14 percent thanks to a strong US dollar, a loss of interest from investors and a negative impact from the Fed raising interest rates four times throughout the year.
These factors continue to affect the precious metal, as well as geopolitical issues and elements of supply and demand. Although Neumeyer believes that the tie that binds silver to gold needs to be broken, the reality is that most of the same factors that shift and shape the price of gold also move silver.
It’s helpful to look at gold price drivers when trying to understand silver’s price action in the last year. Silver is, of course, the more volatile of the two precious metals, but nevertheless it often trades in relative tandem with gold.
For gold, and, by extension, silver, a key price driver lately hasn’t been so much supply and demand, but uncertainty. As noted, the past 12 months have been filled with major geopolitical events such as the tensions between the US and other countries such as North Korea, China and Iran. Those tensions and other developments have been major sources of concern for investors in the precious metals market.
Precious metals investors have also been closely following the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate plans. Rate hikes are generally negative for physical silver and gold bullion prices, because when rates are higher it is more profitable to invest in products that can accrue interest.
However, the Fed recently dropped interest rates, a move that has positively affected both metals. Although gold and silver initially dipped following the news, they have rallied in the weeks since.
Further rate cuts remain front and center in many investors’ minds — and for good reason. The Fed has already paused and cut rates and continues to have a dovish tone for the remainder of the year. Market participants should also pay attention to what central banks do going forward, as it could have a large impact on the white metal.
As US currency continues to be less strong than in previous years, both gold and silver have begun some steady inclines, with the white metal gaining — and maintaining — a trading price that is over US$17 per ounce.
EB Tucker, director at Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,OTCQX:MTAFF), placed further importance on the relationship between gold and silver, telling the Investing News Network (INN) that now that gold has begun rallying, silver will eventually chase after it.
“At some stage silver wakes up and plays catch up. That’s a move worth owning,” he said. “We could easily see US$20 per ounce silver, which is a roughly 18 percent move from here. That can happen quickly.”
Finally, although supply and demand play a smaller role in what moves the white metal, they are still factors that have an effect on the resource. Interestingly, the latest World Silver Survey, published by the Silver Institute and Thomson Reuters’ GFMS team, indicates that in 2018 the silver market experienced a 3 percent decrease in supply to 1,004.3 million ounces due to reduced mined and scrap output. That led to a physical market deficit of 29.2 million ounces.
Of the 1,033.5 million ounces of silver that were consumed last year, a large portion was through the purchase of silver bullion coins, silver bars and jewelry.
Demand for bullion coins and bars climbed an impressive 20 percent, with the rise being driven by silver bar demand, which rocketed 53 percent. India was the main silver bar consumer, with demand soaring 115 percent higher than in 2017.
Meanwhile, silver jewelry demand rose 4 percent from 2017 to 212.5 million ounces. Once again, India was the largest consumer with a 16 percent increase in jewelry demand, setting a new record level.
“Jewelry for gold, but also silver, is used obviously as an adornment … but it’s also an investment,” Johann Wiebe, lead analyst at Thomson Reuters’ GFMS division, told INN.
Silver in the future: Historical prices
While the CEO of First Majestic Silver is one of just a few saying that silver is poised to reach a triple-digit price, there is support for Neumeyer’s belief that the metal is undervalued and that “ideal conditions are present for silver prices to rise.” These conditions include low interest rates, overvalued markets and a monetary system overcome with indebtedness. And many are on board with Neumeyer in the idea that mining has entered a bull market.
So, if the silver price does rise, how high will it go? Let’s look at silver’s recent history. The highest price for silver was just under US$50 in the 1970s; it came close to that level again in 2011, but has been much lower lately. In 2018, the highest silver had gone was just under US$17.60.
Silver’s highest average annual price didn’t come until 2011, when it hit US$35.12. The commodity price uptick came on the back of very strong silver investment demand, and was more than double the 2009 average silver price of US$14.67. 2011 was also the year that silver hit its highest price in recent years.
Silver in the future: Other opinions
Although many market watchers do believe that the price of silver is prime to rally, none of them are really mentioning such a strong increase. So what prices do they see? As previously mentioned, Tucker predicts that the white metal will hit US$20 relatively soon.
Wiebe told INN that he expects silver prices to be around US$16.75 in 2019 and US$17.50 in 2020 thanks to rising economic and political turbulence weighing on the US dollar and supporting precious metals.
Finally, panelists at FocusEconomics believe that silver will climb to an average price of US$15.80 in the fourth quarter of 2019 before making even further gains to reach an expected average of US$16.60 in Q4 of next year.
Will the price of silver really reach $130? What do you think? Does the idea make you more likely to invest in silver or silver mining stocks? Tell us your predictions in the comments.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Most definitely silver will hit $1,000/oz. maybe more when the USD collapses; and the US dollar will collapse. The only question is “When?”
It is a joke, silver to be value as it is. Ratio its 11 to 1 with gold.silver should be at less $100.oo and its people rich with power. Who makes people on foot like us to paid the price will they keep on making millions with just paper. Lets stand up. Lets at less make comments that we disagree with this joke of a price for silver.????
There is more gold on earth then there is Silver . Silver has more uses and will go up like Gold did a few years back
Better grab some now. WOW!
We could get to $1000 now if every one requested to hold the physical product. When the markets realise the metal is not there price would jump. Even the people who only have certificates could then get the higher monetary cash value. A win win for every one in precious metals except those who have sold metals they don’t physically have. Just got to get the show ball rolling. Its not to late to buy in now and reap the same reward. Just imagine it could be a self fulfilling prophesy
Silver prices are controlled by something else. There has got to be a fake market . just like fake News
No chance until the 8 central banks who are all short decide to let the price rise, but why would they ?They have NEVER lost a trade shorting silver ;if that does not prove manipulation I do not know what does
I agree with John . As we investors we should be holding physical, they can’t manipulate that. I have both and have been investing in silver for over 20 years. I also have been selling shers in the market and picking up more bars
Bitcoin tells it all. It has no intrinsic value yet it’s trading above 15k. Who would believe? Once the Bankers are found to be guilty of manipulation and are constrained Silver can follow Bitcoin in its exponential growth. Just sit tight and hold on!
When all the computers die what good will bitcoins be?
Yes ,it does depend o the central banks . The only positive sign is the huge physical stack JPM are holding . But what do they intend to do with it ? There is also the question of whether we are in physical surplus ot defecit . There appears to be no reliable statistics about this .
the greatest transfer of wealth is waiting in the wings. Its just a matter of time.
JP Morgan has been the main crook batting 1,000 with naked paper shorts, but they have over 600 million ounces in physical. The moment they stop shorting, is the moment silver will skyrocket. Personally, I think silver will reach $1,000 an ounce, and it will happen in the next 12 months. Regardless, silver is the best investment bargain in the world today. If you’re smart, you will start buying some at these ridiculously low prices. No doubt triple digit is around the corner.
“Personally, I think silver will reach $1,000 an ounce, and it will happen in the next 12 months.”
It’s $15.77 today Feb 12, 2019 – that’s 13 months past your 12 month prediction. So let’s see now . . . it only has to rise 6,400% to hit your prediction. So close!
Since the bronze age, gold and silver have been the kingpin of currency in almost every culture, with their value tied not to scarcity but to the politics of their respective era. Look at the 19th and 20th centuries…because of steam and oil power, more gold and silver were available for use and were now available even to the poorest of people and poorest of countries. Biblically, we are told “all nations shall come together” and this holds true even more today as our ability to communicate through the WWW and cellular technology has shrunk our borders. All it will take is a bad twitter comment to come to fruition and silver will see triple digits. But the quality of life will be forever changed for your children and grandchildren. So, yes invest in gold and silver but remember that it is Caeser’s currency and not God’s abundance.
No Way! I don’t ever see silver going anywhere near $100.00 an ounce. I think our recent history of silver — over the last few years — tells the story of how this “precious” metal will continue to perform. If it does go above this price, I’ll be well into my dirt nap…unfortunately for us, we bought silver when it was at it’s peak in 2011, an “investment” I’ve regretted ever since. I’d love nothing more than to dump this worthless “precious” metal…the only thing holding me back from dumping it and moving on is my husband, who has bought into the idea that it will go up and will be worth over $100 an ounce…someday. The concern I have is, if and when “someday” happens, we will no longer be here to finally get our money back! 🙁
I truly do feel bad for you that you bought it at such a high price. But I have a question for you did you by rounds and bars or did you buy coins barbers Etc. If you bought the coins then there is a market that you would be able to get your money back I believe. Just food for thought and I hope that one day you get your money back that you invested.
I’ll take all you want to get rid of – If he will let you 🙂
There is a second option, but I doubt you would approve, and that is cost averaging. In other words buy even more silver at prices lower than your original purchase price. What this does is brings your average price-per-ounce closer to the current actual price and allows you to reach your break-even price sooner. I for one use this method of buying more as the price falls and stop as the price rises, that my actual cost per once is lower than the current price, and I can get out at any time without loss, but I expect to make money. I think your husband was wise to invest but he got in at the wrong time. That’s OK because silver always has and always will have value, and I think the two of you should seriously consider buying more.
Silver is being hoarded by J.P. Morgan and manipulated as they fill their vaults. Who is to say when they will release their illegal control to make billions.
JP Morgan hoarding and manipulating price. CFTC turns a blind eye.
Silver is going down due to technological reasons:
1. In ancient and medieval history Silver was found in proximity to Gold and because of that it was pegged about 10 to 1 because that is what the mining technology of the ancients until medieval times has produce. However today we can produce way more silver than before and we can find it where gold is not and because of that Silver is not pegged to Gold 10 to 1 but 80 to 1 today. We find more and more that silver is not only abundant on Earth but it is not “very” precious since technologically there are “other” very precious metals that we use in our technology and we do not find as much of them as silver.
2. Gold will always be scarce and identified with wealth so people will need to choose between gold and Silver. They will chose Gold. because of higher value vs. weight = more mobile.
3. Today there is little money to invest but a lot of choices from digital currencies to stocks to the next “device” craze. The market is stuffed with investment propositions and if you want to get stuck in precious metal you will probably get stuck on Gold or Platinum and such.
Silver coins, bars is already abundant in the investments vaults so why will anybody buy more and more of this metal? Banks and little people already have a lot of it. Time to sell and buy Gold or other opportunities. Too much silver in the vaults already and not very valuable for too long time now.
So who will sell at $100.00?Would rather have 10 pounds of silver than 1 ounce of gold anyway…never sell below 1000.00 silver is stable though and its gradual increase is less susceptible to wild swings like the Bitcoin fraud,once people wake up than silvers real value will be realized arrr matey fill the chest while it still under-valued.
As long as central and private banks short silver and gold on the COMEX, their prices wil move within a narrow price band well below their true market value prices. The only thing that can stop this unlkawful manipulation is war or a global stock market crash. There will be both: such is human nature.
With nearly 80% of silver produced for about 15 cents an ounce as a byproduct of lead, zinc and copper mining why would it ever hit $100? Silver is now just a monkey metal of little value.
I for one can’t see too many ways it stays below $20 for much longer. It’s manipulated and held down from paper trading and shorting… wait for the big bucks to go long and tell me how bearish you feel then.
As paper money becomes more worthless day by day,especially third world countries that are so indebted that they will never will recover,and the western world is running in the same direction.In the coming 2 years there will be so much conflict of war and political up evil that world will be in commotion.The next best thing to silver and gold will be food storage,water and essential items that even gold and silver wont be worth talking about.The world is slowly going into inflation and deflation to the point of no return.Gold and silver will save us to a point and but not in the medium to long term.That was proven in the gold rush days when miners couldn’t get the essentials of life.You can’t eat metal !.
It’s only the *when* question that bothers me. It’s seriously undervalued but has just been going on far far too long! This can only be put down to serious manipulation.
Many here are making a mistake of valuing silver in petrol dollars. The US dollar is an inflationary currency. Silver is deflationary. Compare silver to the amount of goods or other commodities it will buy with its purchasing power. The us dollar continues to lose value while the purchasing power of silver remains constant. The manipulation will end soon. The elites are shaking out the weak hands by suppressing the value and causing frustration, then scooping it up at rock bottom prices. When their coffers are full, they will manipulate the prices in the other direction to maximize their profits. The prices can hardly go any lower. You cant price a metal lower than the cost to mine the physical bullion. The miners would simply shut down causing a shortage until the prices move back up. The same thing is happening in cryptos. The smart money realize the dollar is on its way out. the only way for them to preserve the value of money they have stolen is to convert to cryptos or precious metals. So they tell us that gold and silver are outdated relics and cryptos are going to fail. They say, keep investing in stocks. meanwhile they are suppressing the prices and scooping up digital currency and metals, while waiting for the inevitable greatest transfer of wealth this planet has ever seen. do what the smart money does. Be on the right side of this wealth transfer. Be patient for your loved ones. It will be life changing!
Is this the right time to sell my silver….or should I wait for a few months…. because I can’t wait much longer…..I badly need some cash….what do the experts suggest
when gold $10,000 ounce on reset & headed upwards towards $20,000 ounce, silver will be at least 20/1 ration & more like 10/1 making it EASILY $ 1,000 & eventually headed for PAR with gold since silver in short supply & has far more industrial uses/ applications. Just need patience & children awaiting inheritance. Not brain surg nor rocket sci. relax, stress kills.
It continues to boggle the mind that I’m buying .999 troy ounces at <$15.
Do people not notice the shift from US per capita income represented as a bell curve prior to 1971 and since then has steadily shifted towards a direct downward linear trend. A "middle class" life in 2018 requires at least $120,000 per year…. and yet some 70% of Americans can't come up with $2,000 within a 30 day time frame…. its sad. Abandoning the gold standard entirely set up this slow motion train wreck.
I keep out of the money call options for approx 12 to 18 month. The cost to control
100,000 oz at 30$ is 3000$ which currently expires on nov 25 2019. Look into it an educate urself as I think when silver pops it will be a quick upward shit an then settle back when JP Morgan dumps there 750 mil oz. as of today 3k buys 20 30$ calls for dec 2019 A pop up to 50 is very easily done in silver an would profit u 2 mil $ if u hold till 50. A run to 100 makes u 7 mil
The jump up will happen basically overnight when the Chinese and Russian Financial Institutions dump the USD completely. This will crash the US Stock Exchange along with many other western platforms that have tied their currency to the USD, and the biggest western recession ever will force gold & silver through the roof. Check Agora Inc on YouTube and see for yourself.
I am an ex-banker, I know Silver & Gold prices are manipulated, but as with any scam it will eventually fall apart. The price of Silver has been manipulated for past 10 years as JP Morgan took over Bear Stearns huge Silver short position in 2008. It took them 10 year to wind down this huge loss position and turn it into a profit. Hence they have been short selling paper silver while in the meantime buying huge amounts of physical silver. For the first time in history all the commercial banks are now net long in silver, the only shorts are hedge funds (dumb money). Since May of this year (2018) I have been buying physical silver on a monthly basis (Cost-Price Averaging) This is a much beeter strategy than simply buying all at once. Since August I have been buying Silver/Gold mining stocks (Which are at all time lows) as this is the equivalent of buying silver on a margin. When silver increase by 20% these stocks increase by 30% to 100%.
Buy Silver & Gold now, while prices are at their lows “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful”.
I expect $25 to $30 silver and $1500 gold prices by end of 2019.
If the big collapse comes then silver should exceed €50 and gold should exceed €2500.
Don’t say I didn’t tell you.
“A Banker is a fellow who will lend you his umbrella when the sun shines, but ask for it back when it starts raining”
I’m with dennisc7 I believe the economy has to be bad.Look at cryptocurrency the stock market is generally stable low.There is a crash predicted.But someone has said none of the medals won’t move until 2023.
Yes, Santa Claus is real, and he has a giant sack of worthless paper US dollers to dump. When he does you better have something real like gold; silver, tobacco, alcohol, drugs, food, clean water, and a band of brothers with arms to protect it not only from bandits, but mainly from government confiscation.
Most of you value silver by the dollar?????? The dollar is a volatile fiat currency produced out of this air.
Its really the other way around. You should be valuing the dollar by silver and as a by product goods and services. When the dollar collapses silver will be used as money again. Monetary systems are for trading labor for goods and services. When the economy restarts you will trade your labor for money and not chickens or bread. Silver is money. Wake up people.
Silver will never increase drastically in price because if it does industry will use something else like aluminum or copper. All commodities fluctuate in price. You can make money trading hundreds of different commodities. Cobalt and vanadium recently made fortunes for those on the right side of the trade. What has silver done? It only made big moves two times in the past 35 years. Once in 1981 and once in 2011. So i guess maybe in 2040 we will see another spike in silver mania
Silver is quite accessible to everyone, lots of people have lots of silver stored in their homes and in banks (including J P Morgan), and to go that high it would have to fold many times over by depleting resources and purchasing all of it turning us into millionaires for a very short period of time before it starts affecting the economy for us somehow, it doesn’t make sense IMHO the world banks and people who manipulate this precious metals prices would not let that happen, everybody talks about solar panels requiring silver but if silver goes up the way we (the hard working class people) dream of, it won’t make sense because, we won’t be able to afford to go solar in our homes. And that goes with everything else including cell phones etc, the system always end up benefiting those with lots of money at the time of a collapse but never turns poor people into millionaires unless you have a game plan on hand and some money saved up. Most people with silver end up selling it at flea markets and pawn shops before they die only making a few bucks in a 30 year span. I’m not expert and I sure hope I’m wrong, but I’m not holding my breath. Meanwhile keep diversification in mind by buying gold and real state also while you can afford it.
Does anyone know of a Company called Treasure Coast Bullion Group?
Doug, Did you find any information about Treasure Coast Bullion Group?
I sure am expecting a huge rise in the value of silver. I am guessing that 2020 will see the stock market fall and silver and gold prices skyrocket. The market reacts to politics and I hate to think that Trump will lose the 2020 election but given the current climate of our nation, that is what I am predicting. When that happens, investors know that the democrats will raise taxes and spending like never before, causing everyone to tighten their spending and an earthquake in the market. If not 2020, then 2024. I’m in it for the long haul either way.
I have been buying silver since 2006, a little hear and there. Mostly $11 to $18 an ounce. Bought one big batch at $28 an ounce (my only mistake according to today’s prices). I have read JPM is the culprit from keeping the price down for sometime now. I am pretty sure that is true. I have heard that there is 5 times more extractible gold than silver on this planet and the other way around. I have no idea which of those 2 theories are true. Regardless, knowing all the different things silver is used in, knowing JPM is keeping the price at bay, knowing how the economy will eventually collapse, knowing my silver is in my safe keeping to where I only know where it is located…I have never been deterred to stop buying it nor has it ever crossed my mind to give up and sell what I have. It is way to cheap to not buy for so much possibility of the metal to skyrocket. This whole thing to me just seems like common sense. If nothing happens, then I pretty much break even or lose very little. That is the worse that can happen. I will keep buying and buying until I reach my goal of at least 1000 ounces. I am just hoping that nothing does happen in the skyrocketing theory until I get to that mark. I am well on my way there. Good luck to all those who are in the same mind-set and similar goals as I am.
I see gold at $10,000 an ounce and at 33 times the ratio, silver would be $300.00 an ounce. Once silver hits $50.00 an ounce again, don’t be stupid and try and short it! You will loose the farm!!!
CHEAP SILVER FACT: In 1980 I bought a house in U.K. equivalent price 40 oz Gold or 600 oz Silver. Today I need 500 oz Gold or 41,500 oz Silver to buy the same house. “That is how ridiculously cheap silver currently is” One could argue the other side of the coin, “that is how ridiculously expensive property currently is”. You do the math, and back up the truck.
Whether silver goes up or not think about this. A sack full of silver is worth at least about $ 15.00/ oz. A sack full of our paper money is worth about 30 seconds of warmth on a cold day. it has no real value at all. your still better off with cheap silver…Dave
After 2020, when the Democrats are back in power again and put there Green Deal in full force, by the next election come’s in 2024, the country will be in such financial condition all the precious metals will be extremely high in price as it will be the only investment in town to place your money that will be worth anything. Stocks will have collapse by than and won’t be worth more than the paper they are printed on. By than even the Farmers won’t take paper currency in trade for food, but will take tangible goods in trade they can use to buy what they need to stay alive and in business. The young who are now voting are looking for something in return that cost them nothing except their vote at the ballet box. Free education, Health Care and anything else they are promised by the liberals. So stock and be ready for the future to come. It just in the starting phase in 2019, it will grow over time until they get enough votes to make it all happen.
Obviously a “Trumper.” No comment other than he is a pure Con-man and anyone who believes his line of S**t is a “trick.”
I invest in silver one ounce coins each payday and have been doing this for the past 20 years or so….just wish I had bought more straight out of college when they were literally “giving silver and gold away”….back in 1988 silver was $3.50 per ounce I recall and you could buy a one ounce gold piece for $250 St. Gaudens style all day long…..hindsight as they say is 20/20 and my father was a coin dealer but I did not really get into coins in a big day until my mid-thirties….about 10-15 years later when I wised up and saw the light….even then, wish I had bought MORE. Silver was $4.25 per ounce and gold was then $300 per ounce and barely went up since 1988. So I got started and then took the plunge. I will keep buying silver at $16 – $18 per ounce will all AVAILABLE MONIES GOING FORWARD THANK YOU – minus cost of living and I keep very little cash in the back…….I just “convert my cash” into silver coins mainly and gold coins too though that is too high a price to pay when you work in corporate amerika….silver is often
called “the poor man’s gold” because it is so cheap. I figure it this way…..”if it never goes up I am OK with
that…….at least I can cash out in my old age and use it for my retirement…….I won’t LOSE ANYTHING and most likely will make a few dollars……” That is my investment philosophy….”preservation of principal” is the key to wealth accumulation. Right now……it is truly “stealth silver accumulation”….while everyone else is too busy watching sitcom TV and going to “sports games” and eating wings, I am buying the silver and gold that they do not want……..which will only enrich me later……or at least it is something to sell in the hard times coming up which I predict for “Amerika”.
Just a thought,
Sterling Silver has been in demand by many jewelry artist. It is affordable, a soft metal so pliable and able to be made into intricate pieces of art/jewelry. Examples of this are pieces made and coveted in Taxco Mexico, the silver Capital of the world and
pieces made in Sheffield UK. If you buy Sterling Silver Jewelry, enjoy it every day and wear it with pride that the artisans had intended, you are already winning in the investment side of “Silver Investing”… Your investment in the future pays you immediately. If by chance, and I whom has very minimal economic knowledge thinks it will, the price of silver does increase dramatically, you have a very positive strategic gain. Though 92.5% value of the Troy market, how can one lose? I have been doing this for several years and even if the market tanks, have enjoyed and gifted a possible monetary jackpot. Just a thought from a commoner. Thanks to all for the great read.