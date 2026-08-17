David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shares his thoughts on silver and gold's performance so far in 2026, as well as his end-of-year price targets.

"I'm looking for US$78, US$80 (per ounce) silver. I'm looking for somewhere close to US$5,000 (per ounce) gold, which is much more conservative than many of my peer group," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.