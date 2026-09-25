Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, weighs in on the state of the silver market and where he sees opportunity now.

"The last couple of years belonged to silver. I think the next couple of years are going to belong to silver stocks," he said, noting that more investors will start to believe high prices are sustainable.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.