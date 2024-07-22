- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Dana Samuelson: Never More Bullish on Gold, Silver Can Easily Break Higher
"If gold makes a run at a new high and gets into the US$2,500 range, I think silver could be US$45, US$50 very quickly," said Dana Samuelson of American Gold Exchange.
Dana Samuelson of American Gold Exchange discussed his outlook for gold and silver prices in both the short and long term, and mentioned which physical products he recommends investors look into.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see silver make a US$5 or US$10 move from here very quickly, especially if gold can break a little above its all-time high," he explained on the sidelines of the the Rule Symposium.
He was speaking a week before gold did exactly that. Samuelson added, "If gold makes a run at a new high and gets into the US$2,500 (per ounce) range, I think silver could be US$45, US$50 (per ounce) very quickly."
Watch the interview above for more from Samuelson on gold and silver, as well as platinum and palladium
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
