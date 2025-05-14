Gary Savage: Gold, Silver — Next Price Targets and Long-term Calls

Gary Savage, president of the Smart Money Tracker newsletter, shares his long-term outlook for gold and silver prices, saying both metals could rise substantially higher.

He's calling for US$10,000 per ounce gold, while silver could hit US$500 per ounce in three to four years.

