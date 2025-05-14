Video

Gary Savage: Gold, Silver — Next Price Targets and Long-term Callsplay icon
Gary Savage: Gold, Silver — Next Price Targets and Long-term Calls

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMay 14, 2025 05:00PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

"I'm on record — I think US$10,000 gold is a realistic target. We might even go much higher than that," said Gary Savage of the Smart Money Tracker newsletter.

Gary Savage, president of the Smart Money Tracker newsletter, shares his long-term outlook for gold and silver prices, saying both metals could rise substantially higher.

He's calling for US$10,000 per ounce gold, while silver could hit US$500 per ounce in three to four years.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

US flag, Capitol building and gold bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Pulls Back, Experts Not Worried; Eyes on Fed Next Week

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMay 02, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Gold trended down this week, dropping to just over US$3,200 per ounce on the first day of May.

While the yellow metal remains historically high after a strong run this year, its price has pulled back from last week's record-setting level of US$3,500, causing concern for some market participants.

However, many experts agree that this week's retreat isn't a reason to worry.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com described it as "very normal," saying he remains bullish on gold in the mid to long term.

His technical analysis shows that the US$3,100 to US$3,140 area will be important to watch moving forward — in his view, that's when bullish players should start re-entering the space, boosting the price.

Soloway also outlined gold's future price potential, saying he sees a potential path to US$7,000. Check out the full interview for more of his thoughts on gold, as well as silver and the US economy.

Bullet briefing — Fed to meet next week, US-Ukraine deal signed

Market watchers eye Fed meeting

Eyes are shifting to the US Federal Reserve's next meeting, set to run from May 6 to 7. It follows initial numbers showing that real GDP contracted by an annual rate of 0.3 percent in Q1.

That's the first negative reading since 2022, and as the news weighed on the stock market, US President Donald Trump took to social media to suggest the data is an "overhang" from Joe Biden's term.

Trump has pressured Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates sooner than later, but CME Group's FedWatch tool shows the vast majority of market participants expect rates to stay flat.

Trump advisor Elon Musk also has his eye on the Fed. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (April 30), he said the US$2.5 billion renovation of the central bank's headquarters could become a point of inquiry for the Department of Government Efficiency, better known as DOGE.

Calling the cost an "eyebrow raiser," Musk questioned where the money is being spent. The price of the project was initially set at US$1.9 billion in 2021, but has increased since then.

"Since at the end of the day, this is all taxpayer money, I think we certainly — we should definitely — look to see if indeed the Federal Reserve is spending $2.5 billion on their interior designer" — Musk

US, Ukraine sign critical minerals deal

The US and Ukraine signed a much-anticipated minerals deal on Wednesday, ending months of often-tense negotiations between the two countries. If approved by parliament in Ukraine, the agreement will set up a reconstruction investment fund that will be split 50/50 between each party.

According to Ukrainian officials, the deal is more equitable than previous versions.

The fund will be financed only by new licenses for critical materials, oil and gas; aside from that, Ukraine will not have to pay back wartime aid provided by the US.

While Ukraine had pushed for security guarantees from the US, that component ultimately wasn't put in place. However, the US may provide new assistance to Ukraine, such as air defense systems.

A total of 55 minerals are reportedly covered in the arrangement, but more can be added in the future if there is consensus between the US and Ukraine. Although the US will get preferential rights to mineral extraction, Ukraine will have the final say on what is mined and where, and will retain subsoil ownership.

The agreement comes on the back of an increasing global focus on critical minerals, many of which are key for new technology and important industries like defense.

It's worth noting that while Ukraine is home to a wide variety of these commodities, more geological data will be needed to determine commercial viability — for example, there is no up-to-date information on the country's reserves of rare earths, which are important to the US.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

John Rubino, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

John Rubino: Gold on "Epic Run" as Chaos Unfolds, What About Silver?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMay 02, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

John Rubino, who writes a newsletter on Substack, explains the factors behind gold's "epic run," pointing to underlying elements like Basel III and BRICS demand, as well as current events.

He believes gold has the wind at its back, although silver might be the better buy right now.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Vince Lanci: Gold Now Priced by China, Comex Losing Ground; Plus Silver Outlookplay icon
Gold Investing

Vince Lanci: Gold Now Priced by China, Comex Losing Ground; Plus Silver Outlook

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 30, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Vince Lanci of Echobay Partners shares his outlook for gold, silver and the US economy.

Lanci, who is also a professor at the University of Connecticut and publisher of the GoldFix newsletter on Substack, explains China's growing role in pricing gold, as well as current US market dynamics.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Chris Vermeulen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold in "Blow-Off Phase" — Next Move, Plus Silver and Miners Outlook

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 29, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his gold outlook.

He anticipates a significant correction once the broader stock market enters a downturn, but after that sees gold moving strongly upward once again in an "incredible multi-year rally."

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

John Ciampaglia: Gold's "Extreme" Run — Price Drivers and What's Nextplay icon
Gold Investing

John Ciampaglia: Gold's "Extreme" Run — Price Drivers and What's Next

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 28, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, shares his outlook for the gold price.

"To us, gold could continue to rally here. It's going to be volatile — we see all these days of plus US$100, down US$100. So you have to be kind of careful you don't get overly whipsawed around," he said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Investment Risks and Important Disclosure from Sprott Asset Management

Relative to other sectors, precious metals and natural resources investments have higher headline risk and are more sensitive to changes in economic data, political or regulatory events, and underlying commodity price fluctuations. Risks related to extraction, storage and liquidity should also be considered.

Gold and precious metals are referred to with terms of art like store of value, safe haven and safe asset. These terms should not be construed to guarantee any form of investment safety. While “safe” assets like gold, Treasuries, money market funds and cash generally do not carry a high risk of loss relative to other asset classes, any asset may lose value, which may involve the complete loss of invested principal.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. You cannot invest directly in an index. Investments, commentary, and opinions are unique and may not be reflective of any other Sprott entity or affiliate. Forward-looking language should not be construed as predictive. While third-party sources are believed to be reliable, Sprott makes no guarantee as to their accuracy or timeliness. This information does not constitute an offer or solicitation and may not be relied upon or considered to be the rendering of tax, legal, accounting or professional advice.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

