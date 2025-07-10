Further Information to 26 June Announcement

Further Information to 26 June Announcement

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Further Information to 26 June Announcement

Download the PDF here.

Manuka Resources
Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Resources


Near-term production from both its silver and gold projects located in the Cobar Basin, Central West, New South Wales

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

$8 Million Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

$8 Million Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced $8 Million Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Suspension from Quotation

Suspension from Quotation

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Cobar Basin Production Plan

Cobar Basin Production Plan

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Cobar Basin Production Plan

Download the PDF here.

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

 
 

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 5,305,000 stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Compensation Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, with a five-year term and are fully vested on the grant date, July 10, 2025 .

 
 

  FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.) 

 

The Company also granted an aggregate 750,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries of the grant date and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

 

  About FPX Nickel Corp.  

 

 FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

 

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

 

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

 

   Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/11/c5569.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

 

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has issued an aggregate of 67,050,000 performance rights ("Performance Rights") to directors, and key employees and consultants, under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan").

 

Shareholders approved the Plan and the issue of Performance Rights to directors at the Company's annual general meeting held on May 14, 2025. The Performance Rights to key personnel were issued on the same terms and conditions as the director Performance Rights, as set out in the notice of annual general meeting released to ASX on April 14, 2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program is nearing completion at its wholly-owned Adams Plateau Project (the "Project") in southern British Columbia, a silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX project.

Gary Thompson, CEO of Silver47, stated: "We are glad to continue our work on Adams Plateau toward defining drill targets on this road-accessible project. The abundance of surface mineralization on the Project is very encouraging for the potential of new and exciting discoveries. The Company has received a 5-year permit for drilling. This year is shaping up to be transformational for the Company with a full season of drilling at the flagship Red Mountain Project and the pending merger with Summa Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Infill and Expansion Drilling Intersects New Wide Mineralization at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Infill and Expansion Drilling Intersects New Wide Mineralization at Gaspé Copper

 

   New Expansion Hole Intersects    279    Metres Averaging    0.49    % Cu   

 

   Nine Drill Rigs Now Active on Site   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Project Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Project Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that the underground mining operation is on track to be producing high grade gold feed to the recently commissioned gravity gold plant in the coming weeks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Operational Milestones

o VTX remains firmly on track to commence production of high-grade ore from the underground mine in the forthcoming weeks.

o Transformer and cabling for the installation of 11kV high voltage underground power system on site with installation commenced.

o Preparations for the underground mine startup up progressing as planned and stripping of the main access is completed.

o New Aramine L350D has departed France for the journey to Hill End. Arrival in Orange NSW expected in by 26th August where it will be fitted with an RCT remote control system for open stoping operations.

o Mining the Reward Gold Mine - Resource 225kozs at 16.7g/t (VTX ASX Announcement 21 June 2023).

o Weekly Gold production Oz's from Stockpiles improving with depth in the stockpiles, with coarser particle size and better process throughput experienced.

- Mine start up

o Fan chambers have been excavated to provide secondary ventilation for production activities, exploration drilling and the future southern access toward the Fosters' exploration target.

o Primary ventilation fan has been installed and bulkhead completed.

o High voltage surface substation has been installed.

o High voltage cabling installation commences next week, with power up of the system scheduled for 28 July 2025.

o Stripping of the main accessis completed with the final elements of ground support (approx. 30m) to be completed before power cable installation starts next week.

o Cable bolts installed for the intersection of Lady Belmore exploration drive with first cut drilled out and ready to charge.

o Development Jumbo #1 (Epiroc T1D) is exceeding performance expectations.

o Dewatered of declines well underway.

o Mine schedule for FY26 finalised.

o First airleg stope secondary vent installed and specialty equipment on site to start first air leg stope.

o First long hole stope planned for August. High grade from airleg and longhole stopes to complement larger tonnage from development ore headings.

- People that have been onboarded

o 2x Drill Fitters and Heavy diesel fitter.

o Process superintendent commences next week.

o Full Tech team started including mine surveyor this week.

o Have back-to-back airleg miners for stoping.

o Full underground and mill crews.

- Improvements to plant

o DSM screen installed to improve product delivery to Wilfley Table.

o Gemini table improvements with new tabletop and gearbox improving final concentrate grade to over 20% gold (suitable for direct smelting to Dore on site).

o Process water pump upgrade improving ore washing and Tomra performance.

- Revised mine plan and schedule completed and ready to implement

- Updated Reward Gold mine mining plan and mine schedule completed.

- Adding a high-grade long hole stope upfront to be mined concurrently with the high grade airleg stope.

Vertex Director Declan Franzmann commented: "It is great to see all the elements of re-developing the underground mine and processing facility coming together so rapidly. The most pleasing aspect is our success in employing an incredible team of people to run the operation and all credit to management for developing great "esprit de corps" and a single sense of purpose as we push to full production."

As previously announced, the startup mine schedule includes mining 2,075 tonnes at 17.8 g/t Au from a developed airleg stope block. The planned stope width is the same as the interpretation of the mineralisation. (Refer to Table 1 in Appendices 1) (VTX ASX announcement 26/06/23).

Given this stope will take some time to extract, the Vertex geology and Mining Team have additionally brought forward a very high-grade long hole stope to commence mining in August as well. Further optimisations to the mining schedule will continue to be made.

This stope can be exploited as soon as services have been established. The mining crews have done a great job in the access drive to make room for the services (11kV cable, water and air lines) while improving accessibility for the mobile mining equipment selected for the Project.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OUQP5Z21

 

About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

 

 

Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

Manuka Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Manuka Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

