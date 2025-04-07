loader

Sprott Inc

TSX:SII

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada.

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company's closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company's branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S. broker-dealers; Corporate; and Others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States.

