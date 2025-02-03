



Overview Anteros Metals (CSE:ANT) is a dynamic multimineral exploration company leveraging modern data science methodologies to systematically advance its projects across Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Focused on sustainable and cost-effective exploration, Anteros targets high-value deposits in underexplored yet geologically rich regions. With a portfolio covering 2,775 hectares and commodities critical to global technology and energy transitions, Anteros positions itself as a leading innovator in the junior mining sector.

The company’s strategic approach prioritizes asset acquisition in underexplored yet resource-rich regions, positioning Anteros to capitalize on growing global demand for critical and base metals. Its properties encompass nine metals and minerals, five of which are classified as critical minerals, reflecting the company’s alignment with the accelerating energy transition and technological advancement. Applying proprietary algorithms and integrating historical exploration data allow the company to significantly reduce exploration risk while accelerating project timelines. This streamlined, data-driven approach underpins Anteros’ ability to generate long-term shareholder value through exploration, joint ventures and operational partnerships. Furthermore, Anteros follows a structured approach to exploration, with projects strategically positioned across different stages of the mineral exploration lifecycle. By maintaining a balanced portfolio across various exploration stages, Anteros ensures a steady progression of projects toward resource definition and development.

Company Highlights Four 100 percent owned properties in Newfoundland and Labrador targeting critical and base metals. Commodities include copper, cobalt, nickel, manganese, zinc and others vital for green technologies.

The flagship Knob Lake iron-manganese project is an advanced exploration project with a historical resource located near significant iron ore infrastructure in Schefferville, Quebec.

Haven Steady is a proven VMS asset accessible by road and hosts silver-lead-zinc mineralization with high-grade intersections and untapped geophysical anomalies.

The Strickland project includes seven mineralized zones with significant silver-lead-zinc and gold potential, located near the prolific Hope Brook gold deposit.

The Hopedale asset has a nickel-copper-cobalt focus, situated 90 kilometers south of Vale’s Voisey’s Bay in a geologically favorable zone with unexplained geochemical anomalies and untested electromagnetic conductors.

Anteros follows a structured approach, with projects at various exploration stages: prospecting (Hopedale), early-stage (Haven Steady), intermediate (Strickland), and advanced exploration (Knob Lake). By balancing its portfolio, Anteros ensures a continuous pipeline of project advancement, reducing risks and maintaining steady value creation.

The company is led by an experienced team with over a century of combined expertise in exploration, mining and financial markets, ensuring robust project execution.

Key Projects

Knob Lake Located within the Western Labrador Trough, just 2.5 km south of Schefferville, Québec, Knob Lake benefits from its proximity to extensive infrastructure, including rail lines, roads and nearby iron ore processing facilities. The property, covering 0.75 square kilometers across three claims, targets a superior-type iron deposit hosted within the Sokoman Formation, renowned for its high-grade direct shipping ore (DSO) potential. This property is in proximity to significant iron ore operations, including Tata Steel's Timmins Mine and the historical James, Ruth Lake and Redmond mines. Historical exploration includes 2,746 meters of diamond drilling, which delineated a historical resource of 5.08 million tons (Mt) at 54.7 percent iron (measured and indicated) and 643,800 tons at 51.5 percent iron (inferred)¹. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth, indicating significant potential for resource expansion.

As Anteros’ flagship project, Knob Lake, is in the advanced exploration stage, with historical drilling confirming significant resources of iron and manganese. The project benefits from detailed modeling, infrastructure readiness, and proximity to established mining operations. Future exploration plans involve leveraging recent digital modeling and geophysical surveys to refine the geological understanding and define additional high-grade zones. Knob Lake's excellent access to global shipping routes enhances its economic viability, positioning it as a flagship project for Anteros Metals. ¹This historical mineral resource estimate is from a Technical Report entitled Technical Report: Schefferville Area Phase I DSO Iron Projects Resource Update, Western Labrador – NE Québec, Canada by Maxime Dupéré dated June 27, 2014 and is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101), NI 43-101F1, and with CIM standards and Mineral Resource best practices. The independent QP believed project data was suitable for mineral resource estimation at that time. The stated resource uses an iron cut-off grade of 50%, and grades were not capped. An independent Qualified Person will be required to compile and validate historic Property data, model the data, and estimate the mineral resource to obtain a current mineral resource. It is envisaged that this will involve open pit optimization. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Anteros Metals Incorporated is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Haven Steady

Haven Steady is located 40 km southeast of Buchans in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, a prolific region for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits. Haven Steady is situated in a district renowned for Kuroko-style polymetallic mineralization. The property hosts significant silver-lead-zinc mineralization along a 1,000-meter strike length, identified through 8,048 meters of historical drilling. Key intersections include up to 4.16 percent copper over 1.3 meters and multiple gold-enriched zones exceeding 1 gram per ton (g/t) gold. The deposit lies within altered felsic volcanics, typical of Kuroko-style VMS systems, and is surrounded by untested geophysical anomalies. This geological setting is comparable to the nearby Duck Pond mine, which produced high-grade copper and zinc. Future plans focus on detailed geophysical studies and phased drilling campaigns to test high-priority targets and expand known mineralized zones. The presence of enriched gold and copper zones within a proven VMS district makes Haven Steady a key asset for Anteros Metals.

Strickland

Strickland lies in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, a region with prolific epithermal gold and VMS deposits. The property features seven mineralized zones with a combined strike length exceeding 2 km. The mineralization is hosted within submarine felsic volcanic units, providing predictable horizons for efficient exploration. Historical drilling of 7,857 meters has delineated zones with significant grades, including a historical mineral inventory of 260,000 tons at 195 g/t silver and 5.25 percent lead-zinc in the Main Zone². Historical assays from quartz veins report gold grades up to 17.9 g/t gold, emphasizing the property's epithermal gold potential. Proximity to the Hope Brook gold deposit, which holds an indicated resource of 5.5 Mt at 4.77 g/t gold³, further underscores the potential of Strickland. Upcoming exploration activities include advanced geophysical surveys, trenching and targeted drilling to define and expand the resource base. ²The resource inventories described are considered ‘historical’ in nature as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and do not conform to CIM Resource Classification Definitions.The historical estimate was reported by D.R. Prince in a 1981 Falconbridge Nickel Mines Ltd. report entitled “Summary of Work Performed from 1977 to 1980 on the Strickland-Porter Fee Simple Property, Newfoundland”. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates of the Strickland Deposit as current mineral resources. As a result, Anteros Metals Incorporated is not treating these historical estimates as current mineral resource estimates, but believes that these historic results provide an indication of the potential of the property and are relevant from a continuing exploration perspective. ³Cullen, M.,Harrington, M. and Burke, J. (2021): NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Hope Brook Gold Project, Newfoundland and Labrador Canada. Prepared for Big Ridge Gold Corp. Effective date April 6th, 2021.

Hopedale

Located in Labrador, 80 km south of the world-class Voisey’s Bay Mine, the Hopedale property targets magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization within the Churchill-Nain Suture Zone. The project spans 20 square kilometers and features troctolitic rocks intruded by northeast-trending gabbro dykes, a geological setting favorable for disseminated nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization. Hopedale’s historical stream sediment sampling programs identified unexplained geochemical anomalies, with elevated nickel, copper and cobalt values near untested electromagnetic conductors. This project represents a significant greenfield exploration opportunity. Future exploration will focus on high-resolution geophysical surveys and drilling programs to evaluate these anomalies. Hopedale’s proximity to Voisey’s Bay and its favorable geological setting position it as a high-potential greenfield project for critical minerals essential to the clean energy transition.