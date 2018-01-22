Biotech Investing

Harvard Bioscience To Acquire Data Sciences International and Sells Denville Scientific

« The Case for Investing in…
• January 22, 2018
Add Comment

Harvard Bioscience (Nasdaq:HBIO) a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of solutions to advance life science, has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding stock of Data Sciences International, Inc. for approximately $70 million.

As quoted in the press release:

DSI, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based life science research company, is a recognized leader in physiologic monitoring focused on delivering preclinical products, systems, services and solutions to its customers. Its customers include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as contract research organizations, academic labs and government researchers. For the trailing 12 months (“TTM”) ended December 31, 2017, DSI had approximately $44 million in revenue.

Click here to read the full press release.

biotech outlook report 2018

Biotech Stocks in 2018

Find out how the market will look this year
 

Get the Latest Biotech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

biotech outlook report 2018

Biotech Stocks in 2018

Find out how the market will look this year
 
Return to the Biotech Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply