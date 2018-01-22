Harvard Bioscience To Acquire Data Sciences International and Sells Denville Scientific

Harvard Bioscience (Nasdaq:HBIO) a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of solutions to advance life science, has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding stock of Data Sciences International, Inc. for approximately $70 million.

As quoted in the press release:

DSI, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based life science research company, is a recognized leader in physiologic monitoring focused on delivering preclinical products, systems, services and solutions to its customers. Its customers include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as contract research organizations, academic labs and government researchers. For the trailing 12 months (“TTM”) ended December 31, 2017, DSI had approximately $44 million in revenue.

Click here to read the full press release.