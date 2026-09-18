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Edited by Lauren Kelly
Sep. 18, 2026 03:55PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Explore the week's best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, and dive into the Canadian news affecting commodities prices and stock markets.
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.
Statistics Canada released August consumer price index (CPI) figures on Monday (September 14). The data shows that inflation climbed 3 percent on an annualized basis during the month, matching July’s increase.
On a monthly basis, CPI actually fell 0.1 percent in August.
Driving the annual rise was a 22.8 percent increase in gasoline prices versus the same period in 2025, following a 25.7 percent increase in July. StatsCan attributed the higher prices to the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, which has drastically slowed oil shipments from the Persian Gulf.
Excluding gasoline, CPI rose a slightly more modest 2.4 percent, but still higher than July's 2.2 percent gain.
The Canadian government hosted the first Canadian Investment Summit on Monday and Tuesday (September 15).
The event was created to generate investment into key sectors of the Canadian economy, including the resource sector, and to drive C$1 trillion in funding over the next 10 years. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office announced that the summit has met half of its investment goals so far, reaching C$500 billion.
The investments came from a variety of sources and included the launch of the Maple Fund, which will create C$50 billion in funding for critical infrastructure and strategic industries.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM,NYSE:BAM) created it as a partnership, with each organization contributing C$25 billion.
The Public Sector Pension Investment Board also committed to increasing its Canadian investments by 30 to 40 percent for an additional C$25 billion, for a total of C$100 billion. Canadian banks were on hand too, promising C$325 billion in new financing, headlined by a C$150 billion commitment from TD Bank (TSX:TD,NYSE:TD), C$100 billion from the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS,NYSE:BNS) and C$70 billion from the Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO,NYSE:BMO).
In parallel with the summit, the government introduced the productivity mega deduction, which will allow companies to deduct a broader range of capital expenditures, effective the year new assets are available. It will lower the effective marginal tax rate to 6.4 percent from 13 percent, roughly half the equivalent rate in the US and the lowest in the G7.
In another news release on Monday, the government announced the advance income tax ruling program, which allows companies to request a binding decision from the Canada Revenue Agency on how tax law will apply to proposed transactions over C$1 billion before they are made. The measure was designed to provide greater transparency and certainty to companies before they make significant investment decisions.
For more on the news moving markets this week, check out our top market news round-up. Continue reading to find out how markets reacted, plus the week's top five mining stocks.
Markets and commodities react
Canadian equity markets were mixed this week.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) gained 0.35 percent over the week to close Friday (September 18) at 35,806.65, while the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 1.87 percent to 923.07.
The CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) slipped 1.93 percent to 170.89.
The gold price gained 1.33 percent to close at US$4,378.33 per ounce on Friday at 4:00 p.m. EDT. The silver price fared better, closing the week up 4.28 percent at US$66.36 on Friday.
In base metals, the Comex copper price recorded a 2.57 percent increase this week to US$6.72.
The S&P Goldman Sachs Commodities Index (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) was down 1.84 percent to end Friday at 749.20.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stocks data for this article was retrieved at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market caps greater than C$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. Orosur Mining (TSXV:OMI)
Weekly gain: 63.27 percent
Market cap: C$144.76 million
Share price: C$0.40
Orosur Mining is an explorer focused on the development of early to advanced-stage assets in South America. Exploration has revealed multiple gold deposits at its flagship Anzá gold project in Colombia, which is located 50 kilometers west of Medellín and sits along Colombia’s primary gold belt. Anzá consists of 15 mining concessions and 21 applications covering 17,293.45 hectares, and hosts three primary prospects: Pepas, APTA and El Cedro.
In February of this year, Orosur released a maiden mineral resource estimate for Pepas demonstrating an indicated resource of 201,000 ounces of gold from 1.14 million metric tons of ore grading 5.46 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold.
On Tuesday, Orosur released an exploration update on the project’s El Cedro target, at which it began drilling in late August. The release included assay results for the first 61.35 meters, from surface, of the maiden drill hole.
The full 61.35 meter interval was mineralized, with an average grade of 0.93 g/t gold over its length, including a 42.15 meter interval grading 1.02 g/t gold.
2. Bitterroot Resources (TSXV:BTT)
Weekly gain: 62.5 percent
Market cap: C$16.48 million
Share price: C$0.415
Bitterroot Resources is an exploration company focused on its LM nickel-copper project in the US.
The property, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is being advanced as part of a 51/49 joint venture with Below Exploration, which owns the minority share. The site is in the same region as Talon Metals' (TSX:TLO,OTCID:TLOFF) Eagle mine in Michigan and its Tamarack project in Minnesota.
On Tuesday, Bitterroot announced funding of up to US$5.22 million from the US Department of Defense. The funds will support half of the costs for exploration drilling, surveys and permitting.
“The Department of War’s DPA Title III funds are a significant investment in our shared goal to locate a high-grade domestic source of nickel,” CEO Michael Carr said. “The non-dilutive funds will reduce our cost of capital and allow the LM Project partners to finance and resume an aggressive drilling program on the highly prospective LM magma conduit.”
Then, on Wednesday (September 16), Bitterroot announced it planned to open a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$2.4 million. Proceeds will also fund exploration work at the LM project and general working capital.
3. FireFox Gold (TSXV:FFOX)
Weekly gain: 53.7 percent
Market cap: C$33.48 million
Share price: C$0.83
Firefox Gold is advancing its Mustajärvi gold project in Lapland, Finland. The property covers an area of approximately 12 square kilometers and hosts more than 2.1 kilometers of strike with gold mineralization.
The company released two project-related announcements this week.
The first came on Monday, when FireFox reported assay results from seven holes of its most recent drill campaign. One highlight came from a hole in the Northeast zone, a 7 meter interval with visible gold and an average grade of 11.36 g/t gold from a depth of 199 meters, including a smaller 1 meter section grading 57.9 g/t gold.
Then on Wednesday, FireFox reported the discovery of the new Lammas zone, located almost 1 kilometer to the east of the main Mustajärvi shear zone. The discovery hole returned an average grade of 4.13 g/t over 21 meters from a depth of 114 meters, which included a 1 meter interval grading 21.6 g/t.
“The results from this hole indicate just how much potential for discovery and expansion remains in the Mustajärvi Shear Zone system,” CEO Carl Löfberg said. “Here at Lammas, work is just beginning, but this structural trend appears to have continuity over some appreciable distance.”
4. Highway 50 Gold (TSXV:HWY)
Weekly gain: 51.92 percent
Market cap: C$37.85 million
Share price: C$0.79
Highway 50 Gold is an exploration company advancing a portfolio of projects in Nevada, US.
Its recent focus has been on its Gold Knob property in Pershing County. According to the company, Gold Knob hosts Carlin-type gold mineralization that has produced grab samples up to 100 g/t gold.
On Monday, Highway 50 announced the discovery of an extensive gold zone.
One highlight from the drill program was a 51.82 meter interval averaging 0.6 g/t gold starting at 128 meters below the surface, including a 4.6 meter section grading 2.74 g/t gold.
“New discoveries are extremely rare in mature exploration terranes,” CEO and President Gordon Leask said. “This discovery is a direct result of management’s efforts in generating a novel understanding of the deep crustal architecture responsible for the emplacement of the major gold districts of north-central Nevada.”
The company also reported it staked 205 new claims around the discovery area. According to the project page, Gold Knob previously comprised 514 unpatented claims.
5. Canamera Energy Metals (CSE:EMET)
Weekly gain: 50.46 percent
Market cap: C$21.43 million
Share price: C$0.135
Canamera Energy Metals is a rare earths-focused exploration company with a portfolio of critical mineral assets located in Brazil, the US and Canada. Its primary focus is on its Turvolândia ionic clay rare earths project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The property covers 29,574 hectares of mineral concessions.
The most recent exploration update from the project came on July 6, when Canamera reported that its 26 hole regional exploratory program discovered three new targets, raising the property's total to seven. At the new Rose target, the company intersected an 8 meter interval grading 2,238 parts per million total rare earth oxides, which it said marked the strongest results from the program. The release also included assays from further drilling at its existing targets.
On Monday, Canamera announced that it was conducting a rights offering to raise proceeds up to C$765,246.13. The company will use the funds primarily for exploration expenditures at Turvolândia and mineral claim expenses at properties in Colorado and Wyoming, US.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (0)
Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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