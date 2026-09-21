Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical minerals exploration company building a diversified portfolio of interests in energy metals and rare earth element (' REE ') projects across the Americas, including the Rare Earth Ridge REE-niobium project and options on the Schryburt Lake, Waterslide, and Garrow REE and niobium projects in Ontario, the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming, the Turvolândia and São Sepe REE projects in Brazil, and the Mantle project in British Columbia. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration targets.