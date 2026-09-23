Sranan Gold Announces Effective Date of Change of Auditor

Sranan Gold Announces Effective Date of Change of Auditor

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) (the "Company") announces that, further to its previous news release dated September 10, 2026, due to an administrative error, the change of auditor from DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("DMCL") to Crowe Mackay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Crowe Mackay") is effective as of September 15, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). The Company's notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from DMCL and Crowe Macky, with the Effective Date, have been filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000-hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts and Sranan recently announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

Contact Information

Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315807

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SRAN:CC cse:sran precious metals investing
SRAN:CC
Sranan Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Sranan Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN)

Sranan Gold

Unlocking Suriname’s next multi-million-ounce discovery in the Guiana Shield

Unlocking Suriname’s next multi-million-ounce discovery in the Guiana Shield Keep Reading...
NevGold Announces the Passing of Board Member Tim Dyhr

NevGold Announces the Passing of Board Member Tim Dyhr

It is with deep sadness that Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") announces the passing of Tim Dyhr, a long-standing member of the Company's Board of Directors and a valued friend and business colleague. On behalf of the Board of Directors, management and employees of NevGold, we extend... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Drilling and Corporate Update

Graycliff Drilling and Corporate Update

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) ("Graycliff" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on its 2026 exploration drilling campaign at its 100-per-cent-owned Shakespeare gold project located near Sudbury, Ontario. The Company has now... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire a 100% Interest in the Silver Focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden

Brixton Metals Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire a 100% Interest in the Silver Focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with McKnight Resources AB ("McKnight"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which McKnight has granted to Brixton the... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Extends Silver and Gold to Northwest at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Extends Silver and Gold to Northwest at Tonopah West

The NW Stepout Drill Program Extends Mineralization Another 600 Metres to the Northwest Along the Projection of the Denver Vein System, and Identifies Mineralized Intrusive Complex Target Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company")... Keep Reading...
DRILLING COMPLETED AT ARMIDALE ANTIMONY-GOLD PROJECT

DRILLING COMPLETED AT ARMIDALE ANTIMONY-GOLD PROJECT

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced DRILLING COMPLETED AT ARMIDALE ANTIMONY-GOLD PROJECTDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining Limited Drilling Completed at Armidal Antimony-Gold Project

Red Mountain Mining Limited Drilling Completed at Armidal Antimony-Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX,OTC:RMXFF) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, announced the completion of the maiden... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Sranan Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Sranan Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Miivo AI Inc. to Participate in CEM's Muskoka Capital Event

Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary August Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

NevGold Announces the Passing of Board Member Tim Dyhr

Adjournment of Second Court Hearing

Related News

gold investing

Robert Sinn: More Upside Ahead for Junior Mining Investors

base metals investing

Adjournment of Second Court Hearing

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Results of Soil Sampling Program at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Drills 485.4 m at 32.21% Fe2O3, 5.30% TiO2, 0.191% V2O5 Including 56.8 m at 49.56% Fe2O3, 8.17% TiO2, 0.339% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation plc Announces Completion of Drilling: Defender Tungsten Project

Aurum Receives FirmCommitments for A$52.5 Million Placement to Accelerate Boundiali Development

Rockland Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation